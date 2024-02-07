John Mitchell: I want to lead Red Roses to Rugby World Cup title

New Red Roses head coach John Mitchell has told Sky Sports he has taken on the role to win a Rugby World Cup, while also speaking of the 'amazing achievement' of Abbie Ward giving birth and returning to pro rugby.

New Zealander Mitchell worked as defence coach of the England men's side under Eddie Jones between 2018 and 2021, and as forwards coach under Clive Woodward between 1997 and 2000.

The 59-year-old was also All Blacks head coach between 2001 and 2003, and most recently worked as Japan's defence coach between 2022 and 2023, before taking over the England Women's side.

Mitchell replaces Simon Middleton in the position, with the latter having led England to six Six Nations titles during his period in charge between 2015 and 2023, while also guiding them to World Cup finals in 2017 and 2022, only to lose both finals to New Zealand.

Image: Red Roses head coach Mitchell talks taking on the challenge of winning a World Cup, and Abbie Ward's return to pro sport

It is this fact and challenge - that the Red Roses have now gone a decade without winning a World Cup - that most appealed to Mitchell in taking the role, he says.

"It's real fun. It's refreshing, it gets you up every day. Being in the game for a while, you've got to try and find ways to learn as well, and evolve," Mitchell exclusively told Sky Sports at Twickenham.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player New England Women head coach Mitchell discusses his role with the Red Roses

"Being a senior assistant coach for a period of time has been really beneficial, but I always said to myself I do owe myself the chance to lead a program again, and I thought: 'Wow, this is an outstanding opportunity.'

"This is a team which has a winning mentality but it's been 10 years since they've won a World Cup. I really like that challenge, and I'm going to give that a go.

"We definitely have power and depth. We're probably a little bit one-dimensional, and sometimes success can create a focus on outcome and results, and I think that doesn't necessarily improve your performance."

Image: The Red Roses won a Six Nations Grand Slam in 2023, having lost the World Cup final in November 2022

Mitchell has named a 38-player training squad for the Red Roses' first camp of 2024, with Abbie Ward included for the first time since her maternity leave.

Ward returns to England camp less than a year after giving birth to her daughter as the side begin their preparations for the Women's Six Nations which gets under way in late March.

"It's an amazing achievement. You can tell she's a competitor, big time," Mitchell said of Ward.

Image: Abbie Ward walked out with her 17-week old baby ahead of Bristol's match with Sale, and is back with England less than a year after giving birth

"We're obviously trying to help her physically as well, because the demands of the international game are quite different to the club game.

"She's real clear on that and is really getting after it. So I think she'll be in a really, really good position by the time we get to starting the tournament. "

"A home World Cup is round the corner" | "Women's Lions Tour an exciting aspiration"

The Red Roses enter into the 2024 Women's Six Nations looking for a sixth championship title in succession, building towards a home World Cup between August 22 2025 and September 27 2025.

"The Six Nations is an awesome tournament, and has been our bread and butter for a long time. You just don't treat it lightly.

"We have Italy away in Parma first up, then we have a short turnaround to Wales, then we lead into Scotland and we have Twickenham again [vs Ireland, Round 4], which will be really exciting.

Image: Mitchell will lead the Red Roses through the 2024 Six Nations, finishing away to France, and then into a 2025 where England will host the Women's World Cup

"And then we've got France, who are a wonderful side and beat New Zealand in the WXV, so to play France away in the Six Nations is a really exciting challenge.

"But we also know around the corner is a World Cup at home, and like all these tournaments we have to earn the right to win another Test match."

The British and Irish Lions have also confirmed plans for a first women's tour - which will send a team to New Zealand for a three-Test series in 2027.

Image: The first women's British and Irish Lions team will head on a Tour of New Zealand in 2027

New Zealand are the current world champions but England, who would supply the bulk of any touring party, top the global rankings with Black Ferns in second.

Mitchell said: "It's really exciting. It's another stepping stone for all the home nations to aspire to, which I think you've got to have - that aspiration.

"The game is growing exponentially, and some may say it's not the right time for it, but to me, you've got to start somewhere, and it's exciting.

"It really is very, very exciting."