Lewis Ludlam: England international's departure from Northampton Saints at end of season confirmed

England international Lewis Ludlam will leave Northampton Saints at the end of the 2023/24 Gallagher Premiership season ahead of an expected move to France.

Saints confirmed on Monday that their 28-year-old club captain will depart following eight seasons in the senior squad at Franklin's Gardens.

Ludlam, who was a member of England's squad at the last two Rugby World Cups and was offered a new deal by Northampton, has been linked with a move to Top 14 giants Toulon.

If the back-row forward heads abroad, then he will no longer be eligible for England selection under Rugby Football Union rules.

"This has been an extremely tough decision for me," Ludlam said. "I believe I have given everything physically and emotionally to this club, and I hope our fans have seen how much it has meant to me to represent Northampton in the way I play the game.

"At the end of the season, I say goodbye as a player to start a new adventure, but I will always be a Saints man."

Image: Owen Farrell is moving to France with Racing 92 at the end of the season

Ludlam has won 25 England caps, along with making 121 appearances for Northampton, but was not included in Steve Borthwick's 36-player squad for this year's Six Nations.

Should a move to France be confirmed, the back row would follow Owen Farrell in crossing the Channel for next season, with the former England captain linking up with Racing 92.

Flanker Jack Willis (Toulouse), centre Joe Marchant (Stade Francais) and winger Henry Arundell (Racing 92) are all currently plying their trade in the Top 14 as well.

Image: Henry Arundell is among the England internationals already playing in the Top 14

"Obviously, we are disappointed to see a player of Lewis' ability and character move on," Saints director of rugby Phil Dowson said.

"I have loved watching Lewis' journey - first as a player, then as a coach and now as director of rugby - and I have the utmost respect for everything he has achieved.

"I know he has been torn. Luds loves the club, the town, our supporters, and is desperate for Saints to succeed.

"He has made a difficult decision and we have to accept and respect that, but it doesn't make it any less disappointing to see him move on, after we offered a new contract and tried to keep him at Saints."