Maro Itoje: England handed boost after second row agrees new contract with Saracens

Maro Itoje will remain available for England selection after committing his future to Saracens with a new long-term contract.

The news is a boost to the national team as well the domestic game following his team-mate and former England captain Owen Farrell's departure to French club Racing 92.

In addition to his new Saracens contract, Itoje has been offered an enhanced Elite Playing Squad contract by the Rugby Football Union.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News reporter James Cole provides the latest squad updates ahead of England's Six Nations opener against Italy on Saturday

"Looking back, I am very proud of what we have achieved over the last 10 years and it is the best place for me to keep progressing," Itoje, capped 76 times by England said after signing his new contract.

"With the squad we have I really believe we have some massively exciting times ahead and I can't wait to be a part of it moving forward."

The announcement of Itoje's decision to remain with the Premiership club comes under two weeks after recently-appointed England captain Jamie George had agreed a hybrid contract with Sarries and the RFU.

Itoje has made 175 appearances to date for Saracens since his debut for them in 2013. During that time, he has enjoyed great success, winning five Premiership titles and three European crowns.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Newly-appointed England captain Jamie George compared Steve Borthwick's captaincy offer to a marriage proposal and he wanted to snap his hand off and say yes

The 29-year-old second row had been linked with a move to France last year as well, but "couldn't be happier" to be staying at the club he has represented for more than a decade.

"Maro has gone from a promising academy prospect to a global figure in rugby," Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall said.

"He is a world-class player, but what sets Maro apart is his dedication to his craft; the standard he sets, how he goes about his work - on and off the field - and how this expresses his love for the club and for the game.

"We are delighted he will continue to be at the heart of the Saracens project. We know the best of Maro is yet to come."