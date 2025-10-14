Hollie Davidson to become first woman to referee an All Blacks Test in history this Autumn Nations Series
Tuesday 14 October 2025 16:54, UK
Hollie Davidson will become the first woman in history to referee an All Blacks Test this November, having been appointed to officiate Wales vs New Zealand.
The Scottish referee was named World Rugby's Referee of the Year for 2025, with more than a quarter of her 46 matches in the middle having come in the men's Test arena.
Davidson recently took charge of the history-making Women's Rugby World Cup final between England's Red Roses and Canada at a sold out Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.
She was the first to referee a men's Six Nations team when she led an all-female team in Italy's 38-31 win over Portugal in June 2022, before completing the Women's Rugby World Cup final double in sevens and 15s only 62 days apart later that year.
In the last two years, Davidson has also refereed world champions South Africa in July 2024 and this year's European Challenge Cup Final between Bath and Lyon in Cardiff.
This autumn Davidson will also referee Portugal vs Hong Kong, and has also been appointed assistant for Italy vs Australia on Saturday, November 8 along with fellow Scot Sam Grove-White.