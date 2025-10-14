Hollie Davidson to become first woman to referee an All Blacks Test in history this Autumn Nations Series

Hollie Davidson will become the first woman in history to referee an All Blacks Test this November, having been appointed to officiate Wales vs New Zealand.

The Scottish referee was named World Rugby's Referee of the Year for 2025, with more than a quarter of her 46 matches in the middle having come in the men's Test arena.

Davidson recently took charge of the history-making Women's Rugby World Cup final between England's Red Roses and Canada at a sold out Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.

Instagram Instagram , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Instagram cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Instagram cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Instagram cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

She was the first to referee a men's Six Nations team when she led an all-female team in Italy's 38-31 win over Portugal in June 2022, before completing the Women's Rugby World Cup final double in sevens and 15s only 62 days apart later that year.

In the last two years, Davidson has also refereed world champions South Africa in July 2024 and this year's European Challenge Cup Final between Bath and Lyon in Cardiff.

This autumn Davidson will also referee Portugal vs Hong Kong, and has also been appointed assistant for Italy vs Australia on Saturday, November 8 along with fellow Scot Sam Grove-White.