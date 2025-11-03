Freddie Steward injury poses full-back issue as England consider moving Ben Earl to centre ahead of Fiji clash

Freddie Steward has emerged as a doubt for Saturday's clash with Fiji at Allianz Stadium in what could be a significant test of England's full-back resources.

Steward suffered a hand injury in the closing stages of the 25-7 victory over Australia that launched the autumn series and, while he was able to finish the match, his ability to train this week has been impacted.

He sat out Monday's session and will also miss practice on Tuesday, leaving him with a race against time to prove his fitness for Thursday's team announcement.

Image: England took a comfortable 25-7 victory over Australia to kick of their autumn internationals

If Leicester's 24-year-old aerial master is ruled out, England will be forced to turn to their fourth choice in the position by selecting one of several fringe options.

With George Furbank and Elliot Daly unavailable because of calf problems and a fractured forearm respectively, Marcus Smith, Tommy Freeman and Tom Roebuck would compete for the No 15 jersey.

Image: Ben Earl scored the first try of the day against Australia with a beautiful dive between the posts

Each of the three bring a different skill set to the position, while Freeman and Roebuck were in action against Australia, but neither are front-line full-backs for club or country.

Another decision facing Steve Borthwick is whether to use the visit of the autumn's weakest opposition to Twickenham as an opportunity to give Ben Earl time at inside centre.

Borthwick intends presenting Earl, a back row by trade, with his first start in the midfield in one of this month's four Tests, having previously moved him there during matches.

This is part of a drive to increase positional flexibility ahead of the 2027 World Cup that also sees plans under consideration to give Henry Pollock time on the wing.

Image: Henry Pollock dove to his first try at the home of English rugby to contribute to England's comfortable win

Earl, who was named player of the match against the Wallabies, insists he is ready to make the switch if needed.

"It's a massive strength of our squad and hopefully it is a strength of myself," the Saracens flanker said.

"We have got a lot of boys now who could do a good job anywhere. Henry could do a very good job on the wing, Ted Hill when he was involved was very, very fast as well.

"A good game as a 12 or a 13 and a good game as a back row - it's scary how aligned they are. The best 12s, best sevens, best eights - they almost all have the same skill set. It is going to become the norm.

"If I was ever to play 12, Steve would just want me to be myself and bring what I can bring.

"The moment you start losing a bit of your self-identity and start trying to shoehorn yourself into a different role, you lose what you bring."

Image: Noah Caluori has soared in his Gallagher Premiership debut season, catching many people's eyes, including the most important ones of Steve Borthwick

Saracens' 19-year-old sensation Noah Caluori has been named in an initial 30-man England 'A' squad for Saturday's clash against a New Zealand XV at the Recreation Ground.

Caluori's Premiership debut season has begun with a bang after he scored six tries in four Gallagher Prem appearances, resulting in a call-up by Borthwick last week to help preparations for Australia.