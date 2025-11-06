Autumn Nations Series: Caelan Doris, Jacob Stockdale, Tom Farrell among eight players brought in for Ireland vs Japan

Captain Caelan Doris returns for Ireland as one of eight changes to the side to face Japan in Dublin on Saturday.

Ireland suffered a 26-13 defeat to the All Blacks in Chicago last week after a controversial early Tadhg Beirne red card - a decision which has since been rescinded.

In Andy Farrell's side for Saturday, Munster centre Tom Farrell starts for his Test debut and joins fellow midfielder Robbie Henshaw, left wing Jacob Stockdale and scrum-half Craig Casey as changes in the backs.

Among the forwards, hooker Ronan Kelleher, tighthead Tom Clarkson and flanker Nick Timoney all come in to start in addition to Doris at No 8.

Full-back Jamie Osborne and right wing Tommy O'Brien maintain their places in the side, as does fly-half Jack Crowley with Sam Prendergast on the bench once more.

Loosehead prop Andrew Porter, lock duo James Ryan and Beirne and blindside Ryan Baird all start again in the forward pack.

Among a much-changed replacements bench, hooker Gus McCarthy, loosehead Paddy McCarthy, tighthead Finlay Bealham, back-rows Cian Prendergast and Jack Conan, scrum-half Caolin Blade, fly-half Prendergast and back-three Jimmy O'Brien provide cover.

Image: Wing Jacob Stockdale is another player brought in as part of eight changes

"I have been pleased with the application and diligence of the squad this week. Since returning from Chicago on Monday morning the squad have assessed the areas we need to collectively improve upon," head coach Farrell said.

"It will be a battle against a Japan side who play the game in a positive manner and will look to ask questions of us. From our side we will look to be sharp and implement our game-plan and we're preparing for a big test.

"Tom (Farrell) becomes our latest debutant and his is a real Roy of the Rovers story when you look at his journey in the game to this point. Tom has worked really hard to earn the right to represent his country and I know how proud he is to be involved this weekend after knocking on the selection door for the last few seasons.

"In congratulating him on his selection, I would like to wish Tom the best of luck. Saturday presents us with an opportunity to play in front of a packed Aviva Stadium. Playing at home is a privilege that we never take lightly and it's the start of an exciting three weeks of games as we look to build momentum."

Ireland: 15 Jamie Osborne, 14 Tommy O'Brien, 13 Tom Farrell, 12 Robbie Henshaw, 11 Jacob Stockdale, 10 Jack Crowley, 9 Craig Casey; 1 Andrew Porter, 2 Ronan Kelleher, 3 Tom Clarkson, 4 James Ryan, 5 Tadhg Beirne, 6 Ryan Baird, 7 Nick Timoney, 8 Caelan Doris (c).

Replacements: 16 Gus McCarthy, 17 Paddy McCarthy, 18 Finlay Bealham, 19 Cian Prendergast, 20 Jack Conan, 21 Caolin Blade, 22 Sam Prendergast, 23 Jimmy O'Brien.