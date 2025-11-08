Autumn Nations Series: England's replacements bench under Steve Borthwick becoming real point of difference

One of the enduring images and notions of the South Africa team which would go on to defend their 2019 Rugby World Cup title in France four years later was the self-styled 'bomb squad.'

Such a rugby idea was rooted in holding back some of the best players within your squad on the replacements bench, and then unloading them all at once within the second half for maximum impact to kick on and win the game. It's a tactic Steve Borthwick's England are very visibly starting to employ with success.

The extent to which such a tactic contributed to the Springboks winning the 2023 World Cup is debatable, in that Rassie Erasmus' side lost to Ireland during the pool stages and won three successive knockout Tests by just a single point in each - all games that could so easily have gone the other way - but what is becoming clearer by the week is this current England side are building huge strength in depth.

Image: Ellis Genge (left) and Jamie George (centre) have been used as impact subs during this Test window as well

In last week's victory over Australia, Borthwick made five changes all in the 51st minute with quality such as Henry Pollock, Tom Curry, Ellis Genge, Luke Cowan-Dickie and Will Stuart coming on to provide huge punch - all British and Irish Lions held in reserve.

The score was 10-7 to England at the time, with the Test in the balance, and within eight minutes Pollock sped over for a superb try to wrestle the contest the home side's way. Cowan-Dickie would grab a late try too.

Image: Pollock emerged from the bench to score the decisive try vs Australia last week

On Saturday against a supremely talented Fiji side, Borthwick unloaded five subs at one time again - the 53rd minute this time - with the score 21-18 and the Test in the balance.

This time, Pollock, Curry, Jamie George, Fin Baxter and Asher Opoku-Fordjour came on, with Henry Arundell and Maro Itoje emerging later. In the final quarter of the match, replacements George, Arundell and Itoje all scored to take the game away from Fiji. Uncanny.

Image: Replacement wing Henry Arundell displayed his electric pace to seal the game vs Fiji

Tellingly, Borthwick, Genge and player of the match Ben Earl all mentioned the impact of the bench when each were interviewed in the aftermath of victory vs Fiji.

"It was a tough physical game against a team packed full of pace, power and skill, so you saw as soon as they got any space that they could score, they could get line-breaks from just about anywhere, and the players did really well throughout the game," Borthwick said.

"Managing it, understanding that it was going to be tight, and then finding the ability to accelerate and convert the opportunities at the end.

"You've seen our Test matches, the margins are so small. Each one is going into the final quarter of the game within just a score or two.

"So understanding the fitness, the players to be able to go 80 minutes, the impact of the bench and the composure and resilience, I think those are important components to ensure you finish the game as you want to.

Image: Head coach Steve Borthwick has unloaded five replacements into pivotal moments of Test matches in both Tests this November

"There's lots of competition for places, which is terrific. And I think the most pleasing thing, whilst everyone's competing for places, it's a collaborative competition. The team is first, that's the most important."

Genge, captain for the Test, said: "I think sometimes we get a little bit misled by the fact that Fiji don't necessarily rank too high up in the rankings, but the players in their team are absolutely amazing.

"So for us to do what we did in the first half, I thought we did well to keep them within that sort of score. And then we spoke about it in the week, about that Q4 just finishing well, and I was really proud of what the boys did."

Earl added: "It was one of the hardest games of rugby I have had to play. They have world-class players across the pitch and credit to our boys for getting the win.

Image: Ben Earl was named player of the match in victory over Fiji and praised the bench afterwards

"Each opposition brings different opportunities. It is called a Test match for a reason and they tested us with their gameplan. We have to give the respect to Fiji, they brought a plan that troubled us in the first half but the bench were fantastic and everyone from one to 23 was great."

What's next?

England next host New Zealand at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham next Saturday November 15 at 3.10pm.

For Fiji, they travel to face France next week in Bordeaux also on Saturday November 15 at 8.10pm (GMT).