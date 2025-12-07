Investec Champions Cup: George Hendy's late try edges Northampton Saints to victory in opening round

George Hendy's late try ensured a winning start for last season's beaten Investec Champions Cup finalists, Northampton Saints, as they saw off Pau 35-27 at Stade du Hameau.

With the score locked at 27-27 with two minutes remaining, winger Hendy raced in at the corner to edge Saints ahead before Fin Smith's penalty in the dying moments sealed his side's thrilling win in their opening pool game.

Pau played their part in a see-saw battle, while Northampton crucially overcame the loss of Australian wing James Ramm, who scored two of Saints' five tries before receiving a red card early in the second half.

Image: James Ramm was sent off in the second half for a tackle in the air

Northampton trailed 14-12 at half-time after twice responding to tries from Pau skipper Facundo Isa and wing Gregoire Arfeuil with scores of their own through Ramm and centre Fraser Dingwall.

After Ramm went over for his second score, Axel Desperes' penalty for Pau levelled it at 17-17 and, following Ramm's sending-off for a tackle in the air, Arfeuil went over for his second try, which was converted, to put Pau 24-17

ahead.

But Alex Mitchell's converted score levelled it up at 24-24 and, after Smith and Desperes had traded penalties, Hendy went over for the decisive try before Smith's second penalty in the dying moments confirmed a hard-fought win.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch highlights from the Rugby World Cup 2027 draw where England and Wales were drawn together in Pool F

Dragons' winless woes continue

Perpignan had lost 11 straight matches in the Top 14 but comfortably dominated Dragons 41-17, who remain winless in 2025, in round one of the European Challenge Cup.

Despite a red card for Duncan Paia'aua in the 14th minute, Perpignan went into half-time leading 17-0 with Dragons not making it onto the scoreboard until the 54th minute and failing to make a comeback.