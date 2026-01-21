Six Nations: Ireland include uncapped Nathan Doak and Edwin Edogbo in experienced squad

Ireland have named uncapped duo Nathan Doak and Edwin Edogbo in an otherwise experienced Six Nations squad.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has named a 37-player group, which doesn't include Ulster captain and 85-cap veteran Iain Henderson.

Cormac Izuchukwu is not currently available, while Robbie Henshaw, Calvin Nash, Jimmy O'Brien and Andrew Porter are also injured, as are Ryan Baird, Mack Hansen and Paddy McCarthy.

Image: Caelan Doris will captain Ireland again for the 2026 Six Nations

Caelan Doris will once again captain Ireland, while Munster second row Edogbo - originally named in Ireland's Nations Series squad in the Autumn before being ruled out through injury - and Ulster scrum-half Doak have been called up as the pair look to make their debuts.

Ireland squad for 2026 Six Nations

Forwards: Tom Ahern (Munster), Finlay Bealham (Connacht), Tadhg Beirne (Munster), Jack Boyle (Leinster), Thomas Clarkson (Leinster), Jack Conan (Leinster), Caelan Doris (Leinster) - captain, Edwin Edogbo (Munster), Tadhg Furlong (Leinster), Ronan Kelleher (Leinster), Jeremy Loughman (Munster), Joe McCarthy (Leinster), Michael Milne (Munster), Tom O'Toole (Ulster), Cian Prendergast (Connacht), James Ryan (Leinster), Dan Sheehan (Leinster), Tom Stewart (Ulster), Nick Timoney (Ulster), Josh van der Flier (Leinster)

Backs: Bundee Aki (Connacht), Robert Baloucoune (Ulster), Harry Byrne (Leinster), Craig Casey (Munster), Jack Crowley (Munster), Nathan Doak (Ulster), Tom Farrell (Munster), Ciaran Frawley (Leinster), Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster), Hugo Keenan (Leinster), James Lowe (Leinster), Stuart McCloskey (Ulster), Tommy O'Brien (Leinster), Jamie Osborne (Leinster), Sam Prendergast (Leinster), Garry Ringrose (Leinster), Jacob Stockdale (Ulster)

Ireland open their Six Nations campaign away at holders France in Paris on Thursday, February 5, before hosting Italy, visiting England and then welcoming Wales and Scotland on back-to-back weekends.

Ireland won the Triple Crown in 2025 but finished third in the table behind France and England.

"The competition levels across all of the opposing teams has never been higher and we have an exciting challenge first up away to France in Paris to kick things off," Farrell said ahead of the tournament.

Image: Andy Farrell's Ireland won the Triple Crown in 2025 but finished third behind France and England

"The squad has evolved over the last 18 months, with 12 players making their international debuts over the last year alone, and I know how keen this group is to make its mark for Ireland.

"Led once more by Caelan, we know that we have to hit the ground running and we're looking forward to regrouping on Sunday and meeting the challenges ahead in a positive frame of mind."