Jamie George: Former England captain to retire from rugby in 2027 after a final season with Saracens

Former England captain Jamie George will retire from rugby in 2027 after signing a new one-year contract at Saracens.

The 35-year-old, who has played over 300 times for his only professional club and earned 105 caps for England, will continue to play for the Prem rugby side until the end of the 2026-27 season before hanging up his boots later that year.

The next Rugby World Cup takes place in October-November 2027.

Saracens say George will move into the "business world" after retiring.

"It means a lot to me that I will be retiring a one-club man. Supporting Saracens is what made me fall in love with the sport," said George.

"Having joined the club as a 14-year-old, this club has not only shaped me as a player but more importantly as a man and I will be eternally grateful for everything that the club has done for me.

"I have always been very open and honest and I wanted to continue to do that with regards to my retirement. I'm sure it seems early to be announcing this with another season to go, but I want to make sure I soak up every moment of my final season - I am more motivated than ever to finish my career at Saracens in a successful way.

"It has been an absolute honour to live out my childhood dreams. I have created so many special memories and I have no doubt that there will be plenty more to come."

'One of the great careers' - George hailed after retirement plans confirmed

Since making his Saracens debut aged 19 in November 2009, the hooker has featured in six Gallagher Prem and three European triumphs for his boyhood side and is fourth on their all-time appearance list.

He made his international debut in 2015 and has been part of Six Nations title-winning campaigns with England, while also appeared at three Rugby World Cups - including the 2019 final, which England lost 32-12 to South Africa.

George replaced Owen Farrell as England captain ahead of the 2024 Six Nations, although was only in the role for a year before Saracens team-mate Maro Itoje was given the armband.

He has continued to feature prominently for Steve Borthwick's side since, his most-recent start coming in England's victory over New Zealand last November.

He has also been part of the last three British and Irish Lions tours.

Saracens director of rugby, Mark McCall said: "Club legend doesn't even begin to do justice to the extraordinary contribution that Jamie has had at Saracens.

"He has been central to all the good things that have been achieved over the years. Equally, his loyalty to the club, particularly when it was most needed, is something we will never forget.

"Jamie's patience, especially in his early years, his competitive spirit, rugby IQ, talent and inner drive have all led to one of the great careers.

"We are over the moon that Jamie will be with us for his final season and we all look forward to celebrating a true one club man."