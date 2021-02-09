British and Irish Lions team selector: Who impressed you in Six Nations Round 1?

Who would you pick in a British and Irish Lions XV after the weekend's Six Nations? Have your say with our team selector below...

After the opening round of the 2021 Six Nations, have a go at picking your British and Irish Lions XV from the players that started, played significant minutes or had a significant impact off the bench.

Scotland picked up a first victory over England at Twickenham since 1983 on Saturday, while Wales hung on to beat 14-man Ireland in Cardiff a day later, with Lions head coach Warren Gatland attending and watching both Tests with interest.

But who would make it into your potential Lions XV to face the world champion Springboks? Have your say with our team selector below...

After each round of the 2021 Six Nations, we will have a brand new team selector for you to have your weekly say on the standouts, with players added and removed based on their involvement.

