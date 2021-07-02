Miles Harrison: Living Room with the British and Irish Lions in 2021

Miles Harrison pens his first column for the 2021 British and Irish Lions tour to South Africa, as he recovers from surgery for colon cancer

In each and every British and Irish Lions tour that has been broadcasted live on Sky Sports since 1997, Miles Harrison has been lead commentator.

His voice is synonymous with the Lions, their successes and failures. Thisyear, Miles had to step aside for the tour to South Africa, however, as our dear colleague is recovering following surgery for colon cancer.

As such, rather than taking in the Lions tour of 2021 on the mic, Miles will be taking it in from his living room, and in the spirit of the Lions' epic 1997 documentary Living with Lions, our own broadcasting great is contributing a column: Living Room with the Lions.

So often found in the gantry at stadiums for Sky Sports over the last 24 years, Miles will take in the 2021 Lions tour from his living room

Who do you play for?

Ever since I emerged from the womb, I was destined never to play for the Lions.

However, fast forwarding a good few years, I have recently been having what you might call: 'hospital thinking time'. Seeing the Lions players talking about who they were dedicating their first Lions jersey to on this tour got me wondering about who I would play for? The ones I love and those who love me back and the big influencers on my life.

It is interesting to hear when the players make special mention of those outside the family unit; people involved in their formative years, even as far back as mini-rugby level.

No doubt, when these Lions of 2021 run out in Johannesburg this Saturday for their first match on foreign soil, there will be plenty of junior rugby coaches and teachers at the forefront of minds.

Which people will each of the selected Lions be playing for when they step out onto the turf to face the Sigma Lions in Johannesburg?

Players might also take time to think of others who would have made the trip had selection gone their way. Friends, colleagues and even rivals who, given the extremely competitive nature of the selection for this tour, only marginally missed out on initial selection.

The chosen ones know they have a duty to play for the currently non-selected watching back home, who are supporting the Lions, but always believing: 'I could do that'.

This opening match abroad is always such a poignant moment for all concerned, especially the players and their treasured motivating forces.

Winning early is not the 'be all and end all'

When fans sit down and watch the Lions over the coming weeks, they will, of course, want their team to win every time they take the field. Sport never changes in this respect.

However, in this instance, we should contain that natural sporting desire a little because we are in the age of the time-challenged, shrunken Lions tour. And, whether we like it or not, the Lions will be judged on one thing alone: that is, if they win the series against the world champions.

The Lions of 2021 got off to a winning start vs Japan, but losing a game on tour before the Tests is not the be all and end all

Maybe it was ever thus, with the Lions of any era ultimately being remembered for what happened at the business end of the tour. Yet, there were differences back in the day. Take 1974 in South Africa, when it seemed like the players left these shores on New Year's Day to arrive back on Christmas Eve! To not lose, after a gruelling 22 matches in such a rugby-mad nation, will forever rank as one of the greatest rugby achievements.

Therefore, this was a trip with two layers of distinction - the series win and the proud, long unbeaten record. The forthcoming tour is, however, just eight games. The five matches not in the Test series itself are Warren Gatland's only chances now of getting his team Test match ready.

It is so important for him and his coaches to look for combinations and structures that can be fast-tracked into place in time for the series, from a group of people who, by and large, have never played together.

Don't get me wrong, winning is a lovely habit to have and the Lions certainly cannot go into the series 'played five, lost five'. But, sometimes the result is not paramount and, furthermore, a defeat can be a step forward if it reveals telling knowledge about the squad.

The first five games on tour before the Test series will prove telling for head coach Warren Gatland, both in victory and defeat

For instance, when we talk about another famous tour to South Africa, the 1997 trip, we reference the defeat to Northern Transvaal as an important part of the development of that team. When time is precious, so are wins but they are not always the be all and end all.

Having said this, given recent form lines and their selection, I cannot see the South African Lions triumphing against the British and Irish Lions this weekend.

The absent skipper

Alun Wyn Jones is obviously one of the greatest players the game has ever seen. Just as importantly though, he is an even greater bloke.

The way he dealt with the immense disappointment that he must have been feeling after his serious injury early against Japan said everything about him, yet again. This is because immediately, it was never about him, it was about his team.

In his moment of pain, both physical and mental, his warm handshake, smile and whatever he said to his replacement Courtney Lawes as they passed had 'leadership' written all over it.

Lions skipper Alun Wyn Jones suffered a devastating dislocated shoulder vs Japan last week, but his actions after displayed true leadership

During the rest of the match, as he sat and watched, there was no hint of a dark cloud hanging over him to drag the team spirit down, even to the point that those watching debated whether he was seriously injured or not?

Finally, his one-handed acceptance of the trophy from Jason Leonard and further mutually respectful chuckle with Owen Farrell were done with the air of a man who clearly has spent his rugby life putting the team first.

Leadership comes in different forms. AWJ just might well encapsulate every one of them. There is now talk of a possible 'miracle' return in time for the Test series and, on that, if anyone can, AWJ can.

Go well Conor

It goes without saying that I will miss not being at the Lions' microphone. I find it hard to put into words how much the Lions have meant to me over the course of my life - and, very fortunately, my career.

Thank you so much for the lovely and special messages. They mean a huge amount and have given me such a boost.

All the very best to the players, coaches and staff involved in the 2021 @lionsofficial tour. https://t.co/HiVUcPt6jq — Miles Harrison (@MilesHarrisonTV) June 28, 2021

What I find easier to communicate is a massive 'thank you' to everybody who has reached out and wished me well the past few days and, rest assured, post-operation, the fightback has well and truly begun.

The person taking over at the microphone is a broadcaster that I have long admired, Conor McNamara. Conor will smash it!

… some giant boots to fill… but it is such an honour to be asked to keep the seat warm for the best in the business @MilesHarrisonTV.



Some people really are irreplaceable, but I’m going to give it my best to do him proud this summer. pic.twitter.com/ICvGfV9TGa — Conor McNamara (@ConorMcNamaraIE) June 28, 2021

I, like so many, will be with the Lions from the armchair this time and I'll check in next week. By then, we will have some action in South Africa to talk about and I hope to be moving faster than a tortoise!