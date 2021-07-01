Warren Gatland impressed by British and Irish Lions competition for places in squad for South Africa tour

Warren Gatland says he is excited and impressed by the competition for places within the 2021 Lions touring party

British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland is impressed with the competition in the touring party ahead of trying intriguing combinations in search of his best team to take on South Africa in their three-match series.

The Lions beat Japan in Edinburgh in a warm-up before departing for South Africa where Gatland is making 14 changes for the opening tour game against the Emirates Lions at Ellis Park on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Action and Main Event from 4pm.

It is the first of five matches before the three-Test series.

Gatland has wasted no time in throwing together pairings as he looks for his best combinations. Putting the mercurial Finn Russell at fly-half and Owen Farrell at centre.

"The exciting thing from a coach's perspective is I don't know so much about the players, but [it's] just the amount of competition that we've got in the squad.

Owen Farrell starts at 12 on Saturday with Finn Russell at 10, but Gatland has said he wants to see Farrell at 10 on tour too

"Owen's had a huge amount of experience. It's his third tour, he is captain of England and he is adding a lot to the environment.

"And then Finn has a slightly different way of playing but I think he's matured amazingly in the last few years in terms of the way he controls the game.

"It's pretty exciting to have a look at that back combination but we do want to look at Owen at No. 10 at some stage too."

Gatland will look to try different combinations across his squad in the five tour games before the three Tests

Gatland's first priority is to give all the touring party game time in the opening matches, as the Kiwi coach admitted he was pleased with preparations so far.

"If we can build momentum and play well and gain confidence off that, then that's something we want to achieve," he added.

"It is also about creating some combinations as well as seeing how different combinations work out.

"The guys are starting to gel together. There were aspects of the Japan game that we were particularly happy with, especially the first half, and the boys have looked pretty sharp in the last couple of training days."

The head coach says preparations have been going well since touching down in South Africa, which is under strict lockdown and curfew due to Covid-19

The players are also said to be coping well with the Covid-19 restrictions in South Africa's severe lockdown.

"The players are used to this, there's not a heck of a lot of difference from normal campaigns, except not having the freedom of being able to get out of the hotel and go and have a cup of coffee or a look around," Gatland said.

"The real challenge for the team is handling two games a week."