Team of the week: Ellis Jenkins, Kyle Sinckler and Andrew Conway combine

The top performers from England, Wales, New Zealand, Ireland and Fiji combine for our team of the week.

15. Damian McKenzie (New Zealand)

Damian McKenzie scores a try against Italy

Made the most of the open game against Italy and was involved in almost everything. His running lines were excellent and was rewarded with a hat-trick.

14. Jordie Barrett (New Zealand)

Showed his full range of skills with four tries for the All Blacks as he made an impressive 138 metres on his own - Italy's combined only made 161 meters. Looked to break the Azzurri defensive line at will and set up a couple of tries as well.

13. Gary Ringrose (Ireland)

Ringrose was the only player to remain in the starting line-up from last week's stunning victory over New Zealand and continued to impress against the USA. Highlight was his break late in the second half to set up Conway for his third try. Oozed class all game long.

12. Semi Radradra (Fiji)

Scored a try as Fiji beat France for the first time. Was a danger whenever he had ball in hand and beat five defenders. Was solid in defence too.

11. Andrew Conway (Ireland)

Andrew Conway scored a hat-trick for Ireland against the US

We have stuck him in the No 11 jersey after his heroics against the USA. Scored a hat-trick and set up two tries in a man of the match performance.

10. Ben Volavola (Fiji)

FULL TIME | In the most epic match ever, Fiji has earnt an historical victory over France for the FIRST time in 10 outings. Final score FRA 14 - FIJ 21.



The defensive effort and the heart showing across this enormous match was simply sensational We are so proud of you pic.twitter.com/EihojkLnHK — Fiji Rugby Union (@fijirugby) November 24, 2018

A mention for Beauden Barrett, but Volavola was instrumental for Fiji. He kicked three penalties to help them secure their first-ever win over France.

9. Greig Laidlaw (Scotland)

Scotland captain Greig Laidlaw scores a penalty against Argentina

His game management for Scotland was excellent as he guided them to a narrow win over Argentina. Kicked three penalties for Scotland and also kept Argentina pinned back with some clever tactical kicking.

1. Ofa Tuungafasi (New Zealand)

Italy's Simone Ferrari had a torrid time against Tuungafasi, who piled on the misery come scrum time.

2. Sam Matavesi (Fiji)

His arrows may have been slightly off but the Cornish Pirates hooker's work around the park and and at the breakdown was excellent and he gave Fiji a real focus upfront.

3. Kyle Sinckler (England)

3:19 Will Greenwood and man of the match Kyle Sinckler discuss England's performance in their emphatic win over Australia Will Greenwood and man of the match Kyle Sinckler discuss England's performance in their emphatic win over Australia

Sinckler put in a mammoth effort upfront as the England forwards demolished their Wallaby counterparts. He had Scott Sio in all sorts of trouble and carried very well too. Sinckler also showed some silky skills with soft hands and good running lines. His best performance in an England shirt so far.

4. Courtney Lawes (England)

4:12 Highlights from England's win over Australia at Twickenham Highlights from England's win over Australia at Twickenham

Another great shift from Lawes, who is happy to get stuck in and do the hard graft. A big tackler for England, he also carried well and was England's main weapon at the lineout.

5. Alun-Wyn Jones (Wales)

Didn't take a step backwards and stood up to the very physical bok forwards. Made some strong carries and was right in the middle protecting his players when things got heated.

6. Ellis Jenkins (Wales)

Wales' Ellis Jenkins impressed against South Africa

Was a late replacement at 6 for Wales and he was simply outstanding. Tackled his heart out - finished with 15 tackles, including a try-saving tackle on Jesse Kriel. Created their opening try and caused havoc at the breakdown. Had to switch to No 8 when Ross Moriarty went off and still continued to perform well. Sad to see him stretchered off late on and we wish him a speedy recovery.

7. Vaea Fifita (New Zealand)

Vaea Fifita was huge for the All Blacks against Italy

Played in the No 6 jersey, but deserves to be in the team after a very impressive performance. Caused havoc for the All Blacks with ball in hand and made 60 metres with his five carries. When he wasn't cutting through Italy's defence, he was tackling them to a standstill and was the All Blacks top tackler with 12 tackles.

8. Mark Wilson (England)

Mark Wilson puts in another big carry for England

Helped England boss the breakdown and was immense in defence with some huge driving tackles. Hunted down the Wallaby carriers and either drove them back or cut them down. A great engine and has been a big find for England this autumn.