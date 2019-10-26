England player ratings after 19-7 Rugby World Cup win over New Zealand

England's lock Courtney Lawes (L) and flanker Sam Underhill celebrate

How did England's players rate in their superb World Cup semi-final win over New Zealand in Yokohama?

England produced one of their greatest displays to storm into the World Cup final with a 19-7 victory over New Zealand that reduced the reigning champions to a rabble.

Everywhere across the park, England produced the goods with Maro Itoje, Sam Underhill and Tom Curry immense.

Read the player ratings below and vote for your man of the match...

Elliot Daly: Ignited England's brilliant display with a searing break that led to Manu Tuilagi's opening try. 8/10

Anthony Watson: A constant threat, using his power and footwork to make ground with every carry. 8

Manu Tuilagi: Acts as a safety blanket, providing front-foot ball off set-piece to get the team moving. 8

Owen Farrell: England's captain deserves his score for courage alone as he was somehow able to run off a significant injury. 8

Jonny May: A quieter night for the wing and he limped off injured to give Eddie Jones a major headache for the final. 7

George Ford controlled the tempo of the game for England

George Ford: Fully vindicated the decision to pick him at fly-half. A general who stepped up when his team needed him most. 8

Ben Youngs produced a superb perfomance

Ben Youngs: Possibly his finest display in an England jersey and was unlucky to have his try disallowed. 8

Mako Vunipola: Led the close-quarters assault against the feared New Zealand tight five. 8

Jamie George: Apart from the botched line-out throw that led to an All Blacks try, he was immense. 8

Kyle Sinckler: England will not want to lose their combative tighthead for the final as he limped off in the second half. 8

Maro Itoje drives Anton Lienert-Brown back with a monster tackle

Maro Itoje: Present at the spearhead of the assault on the All Blacks and his ferocity laid the foundation for victory. 9

Courtney Lawes takes on Kieran Read at the lineout

Courtney Lawes: Narrowly outshone by Itoje but also a colossus who made key interventions. 8

Tom Curry: If he continues at this rate, the Sale flanker is destined to become an all-time great. 9

Tom Curry on the attack for England

Sam Underhill: A bone-jarring tackle on Jordie Barrett will never be forgotten. Led the defensive onslaught. 9

Billy Vunipola: Grew in stature in the second half after a slow start when he was targeted defensively. 8

Replacements: The cavalry provided momentum at a time when New Zealand were already beaten. Henry Slade put in a shift at full-back. 8