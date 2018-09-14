All the latest team news ahead of this weekend's Premiership battles.

Jack Nowell is back for Exeter

Get up-to-date with all the latest team news ahead of third round of the Gallagher Premiership.

Exeter v Sale (Saturday 3pm)

Jack Nowell makes his first start of the season for Exeter, who make seven changes including a new front row of Ben Moon, Luke Cowan-Dickie and Harry Williams.

England openside Tom Curry returns from concussion to start in Sale's back row, displacing his brother Ben to the bench. Cameron Neild makes a first start at hooker.

Exeter: 15 Phil Dollman, 14 Jack Nowell, 13 Henry Slade, 12 Ollie Devoto, 11 Santiago Cordero, 10 Joe Simmonds, 9 Jack Maunder, 1 Ben Moon, 2 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 3 Harry Williams, 4 Ollie Atkins, 5 Jonny Hill, 6 Don Armand (c), 7 Matt Kvesic, 8 Sam Simmonds.

Replacements: 16 Jack Yeandle, 17 Alec Hepburn, 18 Tomas Francis, 19 Toby Salmon, 20 Sean Lonsdale, 21 Sam Maunder, 22 Gareth Steenson, 23 Alex Cuthbert.

Sale Sharks: 15 Byron McGuigan; 14 Denny Solomona, 13 Sam James, 12 Mark Jennings, 11 Marland Yarde; 10 AJ MacGinty, 9 Will Cliff; 1 Ross Harrison, 2 Cameron Neild, 3 WillGriff John, 4 Bryn Evans, 5 James Phillips, 6 Jono Ross (capt ), 7 Tom Curry, 8 Josh Beaumont

Replacements: 16 Rob Webber, 17 Alexandru Tarus, 18 Joe Jones, 19 Josh Strauss, 20 Ben Curry, 21 Gus Warr, 22 Luke James, 23 Paolo Odogwu

Harlequins v Bath (Saturday 3pm)

Head of Rugby Paul Gustard has named his squad for Harlequins' home fixture against Bath Rugby in the Gallagher Premiership.

The backs are unchanged from the starting XV that travelled to Northampton last week while Luke Wallace and Dino Lamb return in the forwards. Joe Marler, who was a late withdrawal from the Northampton match with a dead leg, joins the returning Dave Ward among the replacements.

Harlequins enjoyed an excellent start to the season at The Stoop with a 51-23 victory over Sale but were disappointed to lose at Northampton 25-18 last Friday night.

Bath Rugby have made three changes to the side that took on Gloucester last weekend, with Tom Ellis, Luke Charteris and Elliott Stooke coming into the starting line-up to face Harlequins on Saturday, kick-off 15:00.

Luke Charteris claims the line out for Bath

Stooke, a try scorer in last weekend's 31-31 draw against Gloucester is joined in the second row by Charteris, who captains the side travelling to Twickenham Stoop.

In the back row, Tom Ellis starts at blindside flanker having made his 50th appearance for Bath Rugby last week, with Sam Underhill at openside and Zach Mercer switching to number eight to complete the pack.

Max Green and Freddie Burns feature in an unchanged half-back pairing, with Green making his second Gallagher Premiership start for the Blue, Black and White.

Harlequins: 15 Aaron Morris, 14 Nathan Earle, 13 Joe Marchant, 12 Ben Tapuai, 11 Charlie Walker,10 Marcus Smith, 9 Danny Care, 1 Mark Lambert, 2 Elia Elia, 3 Will Collier, 4 Matt Symons, 5 Dino Lamb, 6 Luke Wallace, 7 Chris Robshaw (c), 8 James Chisholm.

Replacements: 16 Dave Ward, 17 Joe Marler, 18 Phil Swainston, 19 Stan South, 20 Renaldo Bothma, 21 Charlie Mulchrone, 22 James Lang, 23 Paul Lasike.

Bath: 15 Tom Homer, 14 Semesa Rokoduguni, 13 Jackson Willison, 12 Jamie Roberts, 11 Joe Cokanasiga, 10 Freddie Burns, 9 Max Green, 1 Nathan Catt, 2 Tom Dunn, 3 Henry Thomas, 4 Elliott Stooke, 5 Luke Charteris (c), 6 Tom Ellis, 7 Sam Underhill, 8 Zach Mercer.

Replacements: 16 Jack Walker, 17 Jacques van Rooyen, 18 Anthony Perenise, 19 Charlie Ewels, 20 Taulupe Faletau, 21 Chris Cook, 22 Rhys Priestland, 23 Aled Brew

Northampton v Saracens (Saturday 3pm)

Taqele Naiyaravoro runs with the ball during the Northampton Saints training session

Taqele Naiyaravoro will pull on a Black, Green and Gold jersey for the very first time on Saturday as Northampton Saints welcome Saracens to Franklin's Gardens in the Gallagher Premiership

Naiyaravoro comes into the first-team squad to make his club debut on the wing after arriving from the Sydney-based Waratahs two weeks ago, and joins Ahsee Tuala and Tom Collins - Northampton's top two metre makers so far this season - in the back three.

Centres Luther Burrell and Piers Francis continue in the midfield, while there is also a familiar combination in the half-backs as Dan Biggar - who notched up 17 points last time out - and Cobus Reinach are selected together again.

England skipper Dylan Hartley comes into the starting XV for the first time this term after scoring the decisive try against Harlequins, and will co-captain the side alongside front-row partner Alex Waller.

But there is another change in Saints' front row as England Under-20 international Ehren Painter is handed his first ever Northampton start at tighthead prop, with Ben Franks instead switching to the bench.

Mako Vunipola will make his 100th Premiership appearance for Saracens.

100 up for Mako

The loosehead prop is selected from the outset for the third game running with brother Billy raring to go at Number 8 following his return to action last weekend.

David Strettle has recovered from a head knock to join the Welshman in the back three while Nick Tompkins and Will Skelton also come into the side.

George Kruis (ankle) is back on bench but there is no place in the 23 for Jackson Wray after his collision with George Smith last weekend.

Northampton Saints: 15 Ahsee Tuala, 14 Taqele Naiyaravoro, 13 Luther Burrell, 12 Piers Francis, 11 Tom Collins, 10 Dan Biggar, 9 Cobus Reinach,1 Alex Waller, 2 Dylan Hartley, 3 Ehren Painter, 4 David Ribbans, 5 Courtney Lawes, 6 James Haskell, 7 Heinrich Brüssow, 8 Teimana Harrison.

Replacements: 16 Mike Haywood, 17 Francois Van Wyk, 18 Ben Franks, 19 Api Ratuniyarawa, 20 Jamie Gibson, 21 Alex Mitchell, 22 Andrew Symons, 23 Harry Mallinder

Saracens: 15 Liam Williams, 14 David Strettle, 13 Nick Tompkins, 12 Brad Barritt, 11 Alex Lewington, 10 Alex Goode, 9 Ben Spencer, 1 Mako Vunipola, 2 Jamie George, 3 Vincent Koch, 4 Maro Itoje, 5 Will Skelton, 6 Nick Isiekwe, 7 Mike Rhodes, 8 Billy Vunipola.

Replacements: 16 Christopher Tolofua, 17 Richard Barrington, 18 Titi Lamositele, 19 George Kruis, 20 Ben Earl, 21 Richard Wigglesworth, 22 Alex Lozowski, 23 Sean Maitland

Worcester v Newcastle (Saturday 3pm)

Worcester scrum-half Francois Hougaard

Worcester Warriors welcome Francois Hougaard back to the starting line-up for Saturday's Gallagher Premiership clash with Newcastle Falcons at Sixways.

The scrum-half recovers from a rib knock to start alongside Duncan Weir as Warriors go in search of their first win of the season.

Elsewhere, Simon Kerrod starts in the front row in place of the injured Nick Schonert (concussion), while Joe Taufete'e is handed his first start of the season at hooker in place of Niall Annett (illness).

Anton Bresler (groin) and Jack Singleton (neck) have recovered from injury and are named among the replacements for the clash.

Johnny Williams makes his first Gallagher Premiership appearance for Newcastle Falcons as they travel to Worcester Warriors on Saturday.

Johnny Williams of Newcastle Falcons

The former London Irish centre shone for the Falcons during pre-season, scoring a try in the 42-17 away victory over European and Pro 14 champions Leinster, and comes into the side in place of Josh Matavesi following the injury he picked up at Leicester Tigers last weekend.

Adam Radwan replaces the injured Vereniki Goneva on the right wing, Newcastle otherwise unchanged from the side which scored five tries at Welford Road last time out.

Worcester Warriors: 15 Chris Pennell, 14 Bryce Heem, 13 Francois Venter, 12 Ryan Mill, 11 Josh Adams, 10 Duncan Weir, 9 Francois Hougaard, 1 Callum Black, 2 Joe Taufete'e, 3 Simon Kerrod, 4 Pierce Phillips, 5 Darren Barry, 6 Marco Mama, 7 Sam Lewis, 8 GJ van Velze (c).

Replacements: 16 Jack Singleton, 17 Ryan Bower, 18 Gareth Milasinovich, 19 Anton Bresler, 20 Alafoti Faosiliva, 21 Michael Heaney, 22 Jono Lance, 23 Ashley Beck.

Newcastle Falcons: 15 Simon Hammersley, 14 Adam Radwan, 13 Chris Harris, 12 Johnny Williams, 11 Sinoti Sinoti, 10 Toby Flood, 9 Sonatane Takulua, 1 Sami Mavinga, 2 George McGuigan, 3 Logovi'i Mulipola, 4 Calum Green, 5 Will Witty, 6 Mark Wilson, 7 Will Welch (c), 8 Callum Chick.

Replacements: 16 Santiago Socino, 17 Adam Brocklebank, 18 Jack Payne, 19 Tevita Cavubati, 20 Gary Graham, 21 Sam Stuart, 22 Joel Hodgson, 23 Tom Penny.

Wasps v Leicester (Sunday, 3pm)

Director of rugby Dai Young hands a Wasps debut to Michael Le Bourgeois, while Lima Sopoaga is named to start for the first time, as his club play Leicester Tigers at the Ricoh Arena on Sunday.

Wasps debutant Le Bourgeois replaces the injured Gaby Lovobalavu, to join Juan De Jongh in the centres.

Sopoaga gets a first start for Wasps, moving from the bench to starting at 10, alongside half back-partner Dan Robson.

Lima Sopoaga of Wasps off loads the ball

James Gaskell swaps roles with Will Rowlands to start in the second row beside captain Joe Launchbury.

Ashley Johnson replaces the injured Brad Shields at six, while Nizaam Carr returns from injury to replace Joe Atkinson, who is rested after putting in a couple of strong shifts. Nathan Hughes rounds out the back row at number eight.

The front row of Ben Harris, Tommy Taylor and Kieran Brookes and the back three of Christian Wade, Josh Bassett and Elliot Daly remain unchanged from last week.

New signing Ben Morris could make his Wasps bow from amongst the replacements and is joined on an impactful bench by Tom Cruse, Zurabi Zhvania, Will Stuart, Rowlands, Joe Simpson, Billy Searle and Rob Miller.

Wasps: 15 Elliot Daly, 14 Christian Wade, 13 Juan de Jongh, 12 Michael Le Bourgeois, 11 Josh Bassett, 10 Lima Sopoaga, 9 Dan Robson, 1 Ben Harris, 2 Tommy Taylor, 3 Kieran Brookes, 4 Joe Launchbury (c), 5 James Gaskell, 6 Ashley Johnson, 7 Nizaam Carr, 8 Nathan Hughes.

Replacements: 16 Tom Cruse, 17 Zurabi Zhvania, 18 Will Stuart, 19 Will Rowlands, 20 Ben Morris, 21 Joe Simpson, 22 Billy Searle, 23 Rob Miller

Leicester Tigers: 15 Telusa Veainu, 14 Adam Thompstone, 13 Manu Tuilag, 12 Gareth Owen, 11 Jonny May, 10 George Ford, 9 Ben Young, 1 Greg Bateman, 2 Tom Youngs (c), 3 Dan Cole, 4 Mike Williams, 5 Will Spencer, 6 David Denton, 7 Guy Thompson, 8 Sione Kalamafoni.

Replacements: 16 Jimmy Stevens, 17 David Feao, 18 Joe Heyes, 19 Harry Wells, 20 Sam Lewis, 21 Ben White, 22 Tom Hardwick, 23 Jordan Olowofela