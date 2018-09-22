Saturday's Premiership round-up: Wins for Bristol Bears, Bath and Wasps

Ian Madigan kicked five penalties as Bristol beat Harlequins at Ashton Gate

Bristol made it back-to-back wins at home, while Bath edged Saints and Wasps fought back to beat Sale in Saturday's Gallagher Premiership action.

Bath 17-15 Northampton Saints

Northampton's Dan Biggar hit the post with a last-gasp conversion that would have earned a draw for Saints against Bath at the Recreation Ground.

Bath were cruising at 17-7 going into the last 10 minutes thanks to tries from Freddie Burns and Joe Cokanasiga, with Cobus Reinach responding for Saints.

Dan Biggar is consoled after missing the conversion that would have tied things up at the Rec

But the visitors came back as Biggar landed a penalty and then sent left-wing Tom Collins away for a try in the last minute. He just could not add the extra points and the game finished 17-15.

Bristol Bears 20-13 Harlequins

Bristol made it two home wins in succession by downing lethargic Harlequins 20-13 at Ashton Gate.

After defeating Bath 17-10 in their opening fixture, the Premiership newcomers repeated the dose with a deserved win in incessant rain.

Harlequins' Danny Care dives over for a try at Ashton Gate

Piers O'Connor scored their only try with Ian Madigan kicking five penalties.

Quins began brightly to take a 10-0 lead but, hampered by three yellow cards, they fell away badly with only Danny Care bringing any impetus to their game. He scored their try which James Lang converted before adding two penalties.

Sale Sharks 13-31 Wasps

Wasps came from behind to seal their third Premiership triumph of the campaign after impressively overcoming Sale Sharks 31-13 at the AJ Bell Stadium.

Nizaam Carr scored Wasps' first try at the Ricoh Arena

The Sharks were the better side in the opening quarter, going 10-3 ahead via Jono Ross' try and five points from the boot of Alan MacGinty - but the Midlanders soon displayed their quality.

Nizaam Carr crossed the whitewash before Josh Bassett followed him over the line, while Lima Sopoaga converted both after kicking an earlier penalty, as last season's domestic semi-finalists went 17-10 in front at the break.

MacGinty reduced the deficit from the tee but William Stuart's effort moved the visitors clear and Nathan Hughes completed the win late on.