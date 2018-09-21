Michael Hooper returns to Australia touring squad for South Africa and Argentina matches

Australia captain Michael Hooper returns for the final two games of the Rugby Championship

Australia captain Michael Hooper has been named in a 30-man touring squad for their Rugby Championship matches in South Africa and Argentina after recovering from a hamstring injury.

The New South Wales Waratahs flanker was a late withdrawal from last weekend's 23-19 defeat to Argentina, the Pumas' first win in Australia in 35 years.

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika has named two uncapped players - flanker Angus Cottrell and scrum-half Jake Gordon - for the matches against South Africa at Port Elizabeth on September 29 and Argentina in Salta on October 6, their final game of the 2018 Rugby Championship.

Gordon will challenge Waratahs' team-mate Nick Phipps for a spot on the bench behind first-choice Will Genia.

Back rowers Pete Samu and Lukhan Tui will miss the two matches, however.

Samu has a knee injury while Tui is taking time away from rugby following the death of his stepfather and an altercation with a fan on the Gold Coast after the Argentina defeat.

The Wallabies will be looking for a strong finish to the Championship after dropping to seventh in the world rankings following the loss to the Pumas, the lowest ranking in their history.

"There's an opportunity presented to us now to get some good victories overseas and that's going to come from consistency in the way that we play," said Cheika.

"We have got some new additions to the squad and these guys have shown plenty of grit and determination to get an opportunity at a higher level.

"We're very determined to make sure that we repay the faith and show people what we're about in the way we play."

Australia Squad:

Forwards (17): Allan Alaalatoa, Rory Arnold, Adam Coleman, Angus Cottrell, Folau Fainga'a, Ned Hanigan, Michael Hooper (capt), Sekope Kepu, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, David Pocock, Tatafu Polota-Nau, Tom Robertson, Izack Rodda, Rob Simmons, Scott Sio, Caleb Timu, Taniela Tupou

Backs (13): Tom Banks, Kurtley Beale, Israel Folau, Bernard Foley, Will Genia, Jake Gordon, Dane Haylett-Petty, Reece Hodge, Marika Koroibete, Jack Maddocks, Sefa Naivalu, Nick Phipps, Matt Toomua