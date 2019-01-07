Wasps prop Jake Cooper-Woolley heading to Sale Sharks

Jake Cooper-Woolley will link up with Sale at the end of the season

Sale Sharks have signed prop Jake Cooper-Woolley from their Gallagher Premiership rivals Wasps.

The Sharks confirmed a three-year deal for the tighthead, who will join them ahead of next season. The 29-year-old has made more than 120 appearances for Wasps.

"It's a pleasure to have Jake joining us," Sale rugby director Steve Diamond told the club's official website.

"His vast experience and ability, not only in the scrum but around the field, will be a massive asset to the club in our desire to become a consistent top four contender in the Premiership."

Wasps also confirmed Cooper-Woolley's summer departure, and rugby director Dai Young added: "Jake has been a real success story for us over the past six seasons after signing from the second tier of Welsh rugby.

"Going on to make 122 appearances for Wasps shows how he has really developed as a player during his time at the club."