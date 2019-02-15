Gloucester beat leaders Exeter while Wasps win at Bristol

Ben Morgan (R) celebrates scoring Gloucester's third try

Gloucester upset Premiership leaders Exeter, while Wasps win at Bristol Bears.

Gloucester 24-17 Exeter

Gloucester downed league leaders Exeter with a whole-hearted performance to record a deserved 24-17 victory at Kingsholm.

It took a try from Ben Morgan three minutes from time to get Gloucester over the line as the home side blew a number of opportunities which would have seen them record a comfortable win.

Jason Woodward, Willi Heinz and Morgan scored Gloucester's tries with Billy Twelvetrees converting all three and kicking a penalty.

Exeter's tries came from Nic White and Tom O'Flaherty. Joe Simmonds kicked a penalty and conversion with Gareth Steenson also adding a conversion.

Bristol 22-29 Wasps

Dan Robson looks to attack for Wasps

Wasps moved back into the Gallagher Premiership play-off positions after edging out Bristol 29-22 in an Ashton Gate thriller.

Wales flanker Thomas Young, hooker Tom Cruse and number eight Nizaam Carr scored first-half tries to put the visitors in control.

And when a bonus point score arrived just 12 minutes into the second half, following Will Rowlands capitalising on a Bristol handling blunder to cross unopposed, it looked done and dusted for Wasps.

But Bristol, 16 points adrift at half-time, had other ideas as tries from scrum-half Harry Randall, centre Piers O'Conor and substitute Charles Piutau threatened a spectacular fightback.

Wasps' former Bristol fly-half Billy Searle kicked two conversions, but he was then carried off on his Ashton Gate return after suffering what appeared to be a serious ankle injury.

Searle's replacement Lima Sopoaga also added a conversion and kicked a penalty, while Bristol's Ian Madigan and Callum Sheedy each landed a conversion and Madigan also booted a penalty.