Premiership Rugby confirms 10 positive coronavirus cases

Premiership Rugby has confirmed that 10 people out of 804 screened on Monday have tested positive for coronavirus.

A statement said: "Premiership Rugby can today confirm that on Monday 6 July, 804 players and club staff were tested as part of the PCR COVID-19 screening programme. Of these, ten people have tested positive. Of those ten, six were players and four non-playing staff.

"Players or club staff who have tested positive and their close contacts will now isolate and be assessed in line with the PHE-agreed guidelines."

The statement added: "Premiership Rugby and the RFU are providing this aggregated information for competition integrity and transparency.

"No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided. The number of positive results will be made public after each round of testing."

Premiership clubs began contact training this week ahead of the competition's targeted resumption in mid-August.

The Professional Game Board approved the move to Stage 2 of training last week, after clubs "successfully" completed phase one.

Stage 2 allows for the resumption of close-contact training where small groups and/or teams will be able to interact much closer to one another.

Guidance stipulates that players and designated support staff must undergo regular COVID-19 testing, with a high standard of hygiene required at training facilities.