Sports come together to celebrate NHS and key workers

A range of sports, including football, cricket and rugby union, came together to celebrate the NHS and key workers on the organisation's 72nd birthday this weekend.

The 'Thank You Together' initiative saw a nationwide applause take place at 5pm on Sunday to acknowledge the "commitment, courage and sacrifice shown by so many".

The weekend's Premier League and EFL fixtures were preceded by a moment's applause, while the FA supported the campaign by placing a #ThankYouTogether mosaic on Wembley's big screen.

Aston Villa and Liverpool players applaud key workers and the NHS ahead of their Premier League match at Anfield on Sunday

West Brom and Hull players took part in a minute's applause on Sunday

The Kaiser Chiefs performed a special rendition of 'Happy Birthday', which was broadcast at stadiums across all of the EFL matches prior to the applause.

Meanwhile, England's Test series against the West Indies - which begins on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports - has been named the #raisethebat series in tribute to the NHS, and players will wear the names of key workers on their training shirts.

England rugby union head coach Eddie Jones gave his personal thanks to the NHS and key workers, saying: "On behalf of the rugby family I'd like to say a huge thanks to all of the rugby staff, the key workers and everyone else who have done so much to tackle the coronavirus. We really appreciate your efforts and long hours of hard work.

"You are truly heroes and for those involved in rugby get out on your doorstep at 5pm on 5 July and raise a glass to the NHS for their courage, commitment and sacrifice. Thank you very much for all you have done and continue to do for us. We are truly grateful."

Twickenham Stadium showed its support for the NHS during the pandemic

Sky Sports took part in the 'Thank You Together' initiative by promoting the campaign across a number of the weekend's Premier League and EFL matches.

Sky Sports managing director Rob Webster said: "We owe every key worker and the entire NHS family an enormous debt of gratitude for their heroic part in the nation's response to Covid-19.

"Sky Sports is proud to pay tribute and mark the occasion of the NHS's birthday appropriately across our channels, to allow our viewers to reflect on just how crucial a role all the key workers have played."

A message of thanks to the NHS is displayed on Wembley Way during the coronavirus pandemic

NHS chief executive Sir Simon Stevens added: "Sport plays a huge part in millions of people's lives, and is a major contributor to both our physical and mental wellbeing.

"As sport returns to our national life following this difficult lockdown period, it's both fitting and welcome that some of our top sports stars are helping thank frontline NHS staff who have been at the sharp end of our health service's amazing response to coronavirus."

A host of Premier League clubs, including newly-crowned champions Liverpool, posted messages and videos of support at 5pm on Sunday.

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson said: "On this the 72nd birthday of the NHS I'd just like to take the opportunity to thank the staff for all the incredible work they've done during this pandemic. I'd also like to thank them for the great work they do under normal circumstances as well. I'm pleased the NHS is getting the credit it deserves and has always deserved."

Happy birthday, @NHSuk ❤️💙



THANK YOU to all those, past and present, who have made a massive difference to so many lives 👏 #ThankYouTogether pic.twitter.com/fkCZpJhs8V — Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions 🏆) (@LFC) July 5, 2020

On @NHSuk’s 72nd birthday we thank every single key worker for what you do for us.



Thank you, NHS 💙 pic.twitter.com/F8gGGwbMop — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) July 5, 2020

Heroes ❤️



Thank you to all those who have played a part in keeping us safe throughout the COVID-19 pandemic 👏#ThankYouTogether // #afcb 🍒 pic.twitter.com/y3rEN3wimo — AFC Bournemouth (@afcbournemouth) July 5, 2020

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters also said: "The Premier League will support the NHS and its moment of thanks to recognise the efforts of the health workers, key workers and all those who have shown kindness and care to others during these months."

The public regularly showed its appreciation for the NHS and key workers during the coronavirus pandemic by taking part in the 'Clap for Our Carers' campaign, which saw millions of people stand and applaud on their doorsteps every Thursday at 8pm.