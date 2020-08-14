Coronavirus: Seven positive results in latest round of Premiership Rugby testing
Latest round of testing saw 956 players and club staff tested on Wednesday before the return of Premiership Rugby on Friday night
Last Updated: 14/08/20 6:05pm
Five players and two staff from six different clubs have tested positive in the latest round of Premiership Rugby coronavirus testing.
The results are from the second set of tests to be conducted this week, which saw 956 players and club staff tested on Wednesday as part of their COVID-19 screening programme before the return of Premiership Rugby on Friday night.
Harlequins play Sale at the Twickenham Stoop in a highly-anticipated game that will see England international Manu Tuilagi make his Sharks debut after he joined from Leicester last month.
The match - which will be played behind closed doors - marks the return of top-flight rugby in the northern hemisphere for the first time in five months.
Premiership testing results - week by week
Week One (July 6): Ten out of 804 test positive; six players and four non-playing staff
Week Two (July 13): Nine out of 856 test positive; seven players and two non-playing staff
Week Three (July 20): Two out of 896 test positive; both players
Week Four (July 27): Five out of 846 test positive; four players and one non-playing member of staff
Week Five (August 3): Two out of 917 test positive; one player and one non-playing member of staff
Week Six 1 (August 10): Four out of 989 test positive; one player and three non-playing members of staff
Week Six 2 (August) 12: Seven out of 956 test positive; five players and two non-playing members of staff