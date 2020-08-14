Coronavirus: Seven positive results in latest round of Premiership Rugby testing

Five players and two staff from six different clubs have tested positive in the latest round of Premiership Rugby coronavirus testing.

The results are from the second set of tests to be conducted this week, which saw 956 players and club staff tested on Wednesday as part of their COVID-19 screening programme before the return of Premiership Rugby on Friday night.

0:30 Sale Sharks coach Steve Diamond says he has been impressed by the professionalism of new signing Manu Tuilagi both on and off the pitch Sale Sharks coach Steve Diamond says he has been impressed by the professionalism of new signing Manu Tuilagi both on and off the pitch

Harlequins play Sale at the Twickenham Stoop in a highly-anticipated game that will see England international Manu Tuilagi make his Sharks debut after he joined from Leicester last month.

The match - which will be played behind closed doors - marks the return of top-flight rugby in the northern hemisphere for the first time in five months.

2:29 Sky Sports News'James Cole visits Harlequins as they prepare for the restart of the Premiership season against Sale on Friday Sky Sports News'James Cole visits Harlequins as they prepare for the restart of the Premiership season against Sale on Friday

Premiership testing results - week by week

Week One (July 6): Ten out of 804 test positive; six players and four non-playing staff

Week Two (July 13): Nine out of 856 test positive; seven players and two non-playing staff

Week Three (July 20): Two out of 896 test positive; both players

Week Four (July 27): Five out of 846 test positive; four players and one non-playing member of staff

Week Five (August 3): Two out of 917 test positive; one player and one non-playing member of staff

Week Six 1 (August 10): Four out of 989 test positive; one player and three non-playing members of staff

Week Six 2 (August) 12: Seven out of 956 test positive; five players and two non-playing members of staff