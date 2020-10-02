Sale vs Worcester in doubt in Gallagher Premiership amid coronavirus outbreak

Sale's critical Gallagher Premiership clash with Worcester on Sunday remains in doubt after a number of Sharks players tested positive for coronavirus.

On Friday evening Sale issued a statement saying the clash will go ahead as "the club, its healthcare professionals and rugby management are confident the fixture can be fulfilled safely in accordance with all COVID-19 guidelines".

The statement added: "As directed by Premiership Rugby earlier today, the Sharks matchday-23 to face Worcester Warriors will be announced at 12:00pm on Saturday 3rd October."

But Worcester later said the fixture "is still the subject of discussions with Premiership Rugby and public health officials".

A Warriors statement said: "The sole criterion for deciding whether a match can take place in the current unprecedented and worrying circumstances is the safety of officials and players and staff of both clubs and minimises the risk of anyone contracting and spreading this killer disease.

"Warriors would always prefer the outcome of a match to be decided on the pitch and will do so provided we are convinced that all the COVID-19 protocols and procedures have been followed.

"At the moment we are still awaiting confirmation that those protocols and procedures can be met to allow Sunday's match to proceed as scheduled."

Sale Sharks' clash with Worcester Warriors on Sunday still has a question mark over it

Sale are currently in fourth position and were one of four clubs chasing the final three play-off places.

Title-favourites Exeter are already through to next week's semi-finals, but Sale, along with Wasps, Bath and Bristol also have eyes on the prize.

The unavailability of a number of players means the Premiership's smallest squad of just 32 senior professionals has been stretched ahead of their game with Warriors.

Sale could yet summon reinforcements from their academy and can still make emergency signings to fill their matchday 23 at the AJ Bell Stadium.

The fallout could potentially still affect Northampton's trip to Gloucester after Saints played Sale at Franklin's Gardens on Tuesday evening.