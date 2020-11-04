Coronavirus: Premiership Rugby reveal 17 positive tests in latest round of pre-season screenings

Premiership Rugby has announced that 17 people from eight clubs have returned positive results for coronavirus in the latest round of pre-season testing.

Out of 718 people tested on November 2, eleven players and six members of staff across eight clubs tested positive for the virus.

It was the second week of pre-season testing following the initial screenings on October 26, which returned 11 positive results from five different clubs out of the 520 tested.

Seven clubs participated in the first round of testing, nine in the second, and all 12 clubs are expected to take part in the next round of screenings.

Premiership Rugby released a statement on Wednesday which said: "Those who tested positive and their close contacts are isolated and assessed in line with the PHE-agreed guidelines.

"No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided under any circumstances."