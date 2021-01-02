Worcester Warriors awarded four points, Harlequins two, after Premiership postponement

The Premiership game between Worcester Warriors and Harlequins on January 1 was postponed because of COVID-19

Worcester Warriors have been awarded four points and Harlequins two after their Gallagher Premiership match on New Year's Day was called off due to coronavirus.

The match was postponed when Quins returned a positive test for Covid-19 after their Boxing Day defeat by Bristol.

Since testing took place on December 28, Harlequins have had 13 players self-isolating of which four are front row players meaning they could not fulfil the fixture.

Premiership Regulations state that: "In the interests of safety, each team playing in the Premiership must have at least six fit and able players in the squad who can play at hooker, tighthead prop and loosehead prop who are suitably trained and experienced.

"In the event that a club is unable to field those six players, the match shall be cancelled."

A Premiership Rugby spokesperson said: "Following Harlequins' inability to fulfil their Gallagher Premiership Rugby Round Five fixture against Worcester Warriors as a result of Covid-19, Warriors have been awarded the win and four league points.

"Harlequins shall be deemed to have lost the match but awarded two league points. The match score shall be recorded as 0-0.

"It is crucial that every team has six fit and able players in the squad who can play in the front row. Anything else would risk and health and safety of the players."

Harlequins have stood all their players down from training for a week in order to "minimise the use and possible contamination of the training facility, such is the need to protect the health and wellbeing of players and staff".