Exeter's Rob Baxter thought OBE was a prank

Exeter boss Rob Baxter

Exeter's director of rugby has been recognised after masterminding a domestic and European double last season, a decade after the Chiefs secured promotion into the English top flight for the first time.

Captain and fly-half Joe Simmonds has also been honoured for his role in transforming the club into the continent's dominant force by receiving an MBE.

"I couldn't quite work out if it was real or whether it was spam or someone having bit of a prank!" said Baxter.

"It turned up by email and not in an official letter. You download it, read it and check who it has been emailed from with a Google search!

Joe Simmonds was also honoured

"I was sat there with my wife, both of us in a slightly bemused state. My family are delighted. There's a bit of surprise. My wife and my family are my biggest supporters. They said 'well done, well deserved'.

"There's a little bit of embarrassment on my end that I was the guy with the award on the back of the journey the rugby club have had.

"I see it as a fantastic honour but while I'm the guy who tends to pick up the accolades, I know an awful lot of people have worked extremely hard at the rugby club to make us successful.

CHIEFS TV - @ExeterChiefs fly-half @joesimmo10 reacts to being awarded an MBE in the Queen's New Year's Honours List announced tonight ⬇️https://t.co/6AVaKT5TEY#NewYearsHonour — Exeter Chiefs (@ExeterChiefs) December 30, 2020

"It started a long time ago and has involved a lot of people. My overriding emotion is to thank them because their dedication and hard work needs recognising."

Simmonds is recognised in the list as a gifted 24-year-old playmaker who still has his best years ahead of him.

"People have overly focused on the fact he captains the team and have forgotten to appreciate how well he has been playing," Baxter said.

"His quality of performance made him a really important leader for us last season because he was an easy person to follow.

"He's emotionally involved in the club and that's what leadership is about. When he talks, you can see it really means something to him."