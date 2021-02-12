Gallagher Premiership: Bristol and Bath win on the road at Gloucester and Sale Sharks

Jake Heenan was on the scoresheet with a try as Bristol scored a late penalty to win at Gloucester

Recap Friday night's Gallagher Premiership action as Bristol and Bath picked up away victories at Gloucester and Sale Sharks respectively...

Gloucester 17-18 Bristol Bears

Santiago Carreras scored two superb first-half tries but it was not enough to earn bottom club Gloucester victory over injury-ravaged Gallagher Premiership leaders Bristol, who snatched an 18-17 win at Kingsholm.

Ioan Lloyd's penalty five minutes from time ensured the Bears remained at the summit, with Gloucester's losing bonus point insufficient to lift them off the foot of the table.

Ollie Thorley scored Gloucester's third try, while Billy Twelvetrees kicked a conversion. Bristol's tries came from Bryan Byrne and Jake Heenan, with Lloyd adding two penalties and a conversion.

Sale Sharks 22-27 Bath

Bath eased the pressure on director of rugby Stuart Hooper as they ended a run of six successive defeats with a 27-22 win over Sale at the AJ Bell Stadium.

FULL-TIME | A strong performance from a hungry Bath side.



3⃣ tries and strong defence helps secured a hard earned victory on the road in sub zero temperatures.#SALvBAT pic.twitter.com/Iaj3jaVhJD — Bath Rugby (@BathRugby) February 12, 2021

Tries from Tom De Glanville, Tom Dunn and Josh Bayliss, as well as 12 points from the boot of Rhys Priestland, guided Bath to a victory that saw them pull six points clear of Worcester and Gloucester at the foot of the Gallagher Premiership table.

Captain Jono Ross, Dan Du Preez and Cameron Neild touched down for Sale with Rob Du Preez kicking a conversion and penalty and AJ MacGinty added a late conversion.