Friday's Gallagher Premiership: Gloucester edge London Irish; Sale Sharks book playoff spot with Bristol win
Friday's Gallagher Premiership: Gloucester's Billy Twelvetrees struck a last-minute penalty to beat London Irish 30-28 at Kingsholm; Sale Sharks booked their place in the Premiership playoffs for 2020/21 with a 22-12 victory over leaders Bristol at the AJ Bell Stadium.
Gloucester 30-28 London Irish
A last-minute penalty from Gloucester fly-half Billy Twelvetrees edged the Cherry and Whites to a 30-28 Gallagher Premiership win over London Irish at Kingsholm.
Twelvetrees held his nerve to fire over a 40-metre kick to send a home crowd of 3,250 happy.
Tries from Santiago Carreras, Willi Heinz, Kyle Moyle and Louis Rees-Zammit earned Gloucester an additional bonus point with Twelvetrees adding two conversions and two penalties.
Curtis Rona, Will Goodrick-Clarke and Albert Tuisue scored tries for Irish with Paddy Jackson kicking three penalties and two conversion.
Sale Sharks 22-12 Bristol Bears
Sale secured their Gallagher Premiership play-off place and kept their hopes of a home semi-final alive after impressively overcoming league leaders Bristol 22-12 at the AJ Bell Stadium.
In front of Sale's first home crowd since March 2020, nothing separated the sides in the opening half as the match remained scoreless at the break.
Bristol took the lead through a brilliant 45th-minute try from Ben Earl, but that only served to inspire the hosts.
The Sharks dominated the rest of the match, crossing the whitewash via the Du Preez brothers, Dan and Rob, and hooker Curtis Langdon to secure an excellent win, despite Ioan Lloyd's late response for Pat Lam's men.