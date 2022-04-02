Gallagher Premiership: Exeter Chiefs come back to beat Bath; Gloucester dealt play-offs blow with defeat to Wasps

Stuart Hogg played a key role as Exeter came from 22-7 behind to beat Bath on Saturday

A round-up of Saturday's Premiership action as Exeter come back to beat Bath, Gloucester suffer a playoff blow with loss to Wasps, Northampton remain in the playoff hunt with win and Newcastle thrash Worcester...

Exeter Chiefs 42-22 Bath

A Stuart Hogg-inspired Exeter Chiefs kept their Premiership play-off hopes alive with a thrilling 42-22 victory over bottom side Bath at Sandy Park.

The Chiefs trailed 22-7 two minutes before the interval to a Bath side looking anything but a basement club, and hopes of making a seventh successive Premiership final appeared to be slipping away.

However, Exeter showed the character and determination that has been such a bedrock of their success to score 35 points without reply.

The crowd were treated to a pulsating, ding-dong opening 40 minutes, in which the two sides shared six tries to leave the score 22-17 to the visitors. Bath still held the lead until 16 minutes to go, before three late Chiefs efforts clinched victory.

Gloucester 21-27 Wasps

Gloucester were dealt a hammer blow in their quest to secure a Premiership play-off spot as unfancied Wasps came away with an unlikely 27-21 victory.

Their forwards dominated the contest but Gloucester lacked flair and Wasps took advantage to take their limited chances, outscoring their opponents by three tries to two.

Jacob Umaga, Gabriel Oghre and Charlie Atkinson scored their tries with Jimmy Gopperth converting all three and adding a penalty. Replacement Dan Robson also fired over a superb drop goal.

Kyle Moyle scored a try for Gloucester and there was also a penalty try award, with Adam Hastings kicking three penalties.

Northampton 39-22 Bristol Bears

Tom Collins scored two tries as Northampton won their third Gallagher Premiership match in a row by defeating Bristol 39-22 in what was a typically entertaining clash between the sides.

The result kept Saints' play-off hopes very much alive as they remain four points behind fourth-placed Exeter in the table.

The action was pretty unrelenting at Franklin's Gardens, as two teams who like to throw the ball about went toe-to-toe, and it was the hosts who ultimately had the greater firepower, scoring five tries to the Bears' four.

Worcester Warriors 10-45 Newcastle Falcons

Newcastle secured their first Premiership victory for five months and their biggest in the league against Worcester as they ran out 45-10 victors at Sixways.

The visitors scored six tries in a one-sided display to end a run of 11 league matches without a win and climb up to 11th in the table, two points above the Warriors.