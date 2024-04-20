Premiership: Northampton Saints thump Leicester Tigers in derby win; Saracens batter Gloucester

Northampton marched to a 40-17 Premiership bonus-point win over 14-man Leicester as they reinforced their status as table toppers on derby day in the East Midlands.

Leicester went in ahead at half-time leading 10-6 after a scrappy 40 minutes that included a yellow card apiece.

But the Saints showed their class after the break, pulling away with a helping hand from Solomone Kata, who was dismissed for a dangerous high tackle on Fraser Dingwall with the score at 18-17 in Northampton's favour.

The home side scored five tries in total during the second period as they warmed up for trips to Twickenham and Croke Park in the coming weeks with a fourth successive win.

Leicester had gone into the derby having won five of their past six meetings with their local rivals, but fell to defeat on the day.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Saracens 46-24 Gloucester

Tom Parton scored the fastest hat-trick in Premiership history, crossing for three tries in the first 20 minutes as Saracens hit the front and never looked back to secure a bonus-point win at home to Gloucester.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Sarries got off to the perfect start in the StoneX sunshine, scoring their first try just six minutes in. A lovely set move off the top of a lineout put Marco Riccioni through a gap, and when the ball was spun from right to left, it ended in the hands of Parton, who dived over in the corner.

It got better for the hosts just five minutes later, in a carbon copy of the first score. Again the ball came off the top of a lineout and Alex Goode's looping pass found Parton on the left, who was never going to be caught from five metres out. The conversion went over again, doubling the advantage to 14-0 with 11 minutes gone.

Parton then completed his hat-trick inside the first quarter. A penalty was kicked to the corner and Aled Davies' smart snipe down the blindside drew in the final defender and released the winger for his third score.

Theo McFarland, Tom Willis, Olly Hartley and Lucio Cinti added further Sarries tries by full-time.

Exeter Chiefs 14-26 Bath

Bath took a huge step towards securing a Premiership play-off spot with a battling bonus-point win over Exeter at Sandy Park.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

In claiming victory, Bath avenged their 21-15 Champions Cup loss to Exeter a fortnight ago but the Chiefs, following last week's heavy quarter-final defeat at Toulouse, looked a leg-weary side and are now in real danger of missing out on the play-offs.

Alfie Barbeary, Max Ojomoh, Miles Reid and Ben Spencer scored Bath's tries with Spencer adding three conversions as they moved up to second in the table.

Olly Woodburn and Stu Townsend touched down for sixth-placed Exeter, both scores being converted by Henry Slade.

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League, EFL, F1, England Cricket and so much more.