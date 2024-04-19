Australia name former England lock Geoff Parling as new Wallabies lineout coach under Joe Schmidt

Former England lock Geoff Parling has been named as Australia's new lineout coach under Joe Schmidt, a little over a year ahead of their series against the British and Irish Lions on Sky Sports.

The 40-year-old joins a Wallabies coaching staff under former Ireland head coach Schmidt, scrum coach Mike Cron and former Brumbies coach Laurie Fisher.

Parling coached alongside former Australia head coach Dave Rennie across six Tests in 2020, while he also played for the British and Irish Lions in all three Tests of their victorious 2-1 series over the Wallabies in 2013.

As such, he will be able to provide unique insight for Schmidt and co ahead of welcoming the Lions in 2025.

Image: Parling played in all three Test matches of the Lions' 2-1 series victory over the Wallabies in Australia in 2013

Parling joined the Rebels in Super Rugby in 2018, making 11 appearances before transitioning into coaching.

He signed a new two-year contract to remain with the franchise last year, but will now move to the national set-up, with Australia facing Wales on July 6, live on Sky Sports.

Image: Parling picked up 29 Test caps for England between 2012 and 2015

When is the 2025 Lions tour and where is it?

Sky Sports will exclusively show the 2025 British and Irish Lions tour of Australia, with all three Tests and six warm-up matches to be shown live.

The agreement sees Sky Sports broadcast its eighth consecutive Lions Tour, with the partnership starting in 1997 with the iconic 2-1 series win over South Africa.

The Lions will play nine games on tour all around Australia, beginning against Western Force in Perth on June 28, 2025.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player We take a look at some of the best moments from the 2013 British and Irish Lions tour in Australia ahead to the 2025 tour, live on Sky Sports

What are the Lions fixtures?

Following their clash in Perth, the Lions will face Queensland Reds in Brisbane on July 2, the Waratahs in Sydney on July 5, the Brumbies in Canberra on July 9, an Invitational Australia and New Zealand side in Adelaide on July 12 and the Rebels in Melbourne on July 22.

That game will take place after the opening Test in Brisbane on July 19, with the second Test at the MCG in Melbourne on July 26 and the final Test in the Accor Stadium in Sydney on August 2.

British and Irish Lions 2025 tour schedule Date Opponent Venue Saturday, June 28 Western Force Perth Wednesday, July 2 Queensland Reds Brisbane Saturday, July 5 NSW Warratahs Sydney Wednesday, July 9 ACT Brumbies Canberra Saturday, July 12 Invitational AU-NZ Adelaide Saturday, July 19 AUSTRALIA (first Test) Brisbane Wednesday, July 22 Melbourne Rebels Melbourne Saturday, July 26 AUSTRALIA (second Test) Melbourne Saturday, August 2 AUSTRALIA (third Test) Sydney

What happened last time?

The Lions tasted success the last time they were on Australian soil in 2013, with a dramatic 2-1 series win following a memorable performance in the decisive final Test lifting their head-to-head record to 17 wins and six defeats in 23 Tests.

Having been defeated in a Covid-impacted tour of South Africa back in 2021, the Lions will be aiming to make it a second successive series win in Australia as they kick off the first Test at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch back Andy Farrell's passionate speech when he was the defence coach during the 2013 Lions tour

Who is the Lions head coach?

Andy Farrell will lead the Lions out as head coach as he succeeds Warren Gatland in the role having previously worked as defence coach during the winning 2013 and 2017 tours of Australia and New Zealand.

The former Wigan Warriors rugby league great has been head coach of Ireland for four years, his time in charge seeing the team achieve a Six Nations Triple Crown (2022), an historic 2-1 series victory over the All Blacks in New Zealand (2022), a Six Nations Grand Slam (2023) and victories over every Tier One side as part of a 17-Test winning run.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Farrell says he is very honoured to have been confirmed as the British and Irish Lions head coach for their 2025 tour to Australia

