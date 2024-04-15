Leinster announce shock Jordie Barrett signing for next season as All Black takes sabbatical

Leinster have announced the signing of New Zealand international back Jordie Barrett on a short-term deal from next season.

In agreeing a new contract with the New Zealand Rugby Union that will run beyond the 2027 World Cup, Barrett has also exercised an option to play overseas.

The 27-year-old will move to Leinster - who have already announced the signing of Springbok second row RG Snyman from Munster - in December and remain there until the end of next term.

Barrett, who has won 57 caps and offers options at centre, full-back and fly-half, has family connections with Leinster and County Meath, spending more than a year there in the early 2000s when his family relocated.

Barrett, whose brothers Beauden and Scott are also All Blacks, said: "Ireland is a special place for the Barrett family. We've got so many great family connections in Oldcastle, in County Meath and throughout Dublin.

"To have an opportunity to go back and meet some family and friends and connections that were made 20 years ago is pretty cool."

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen said: "We are delighted that Jordie has agreed to join us after New Zealand's tour in early December, especially as he has chosen Leinster ahead of a number of other very attractive options.

"Jordie is a 50-plus cap All Black with an outstanding skill-set who has been performing at the highest level of the game for multiple seasons now."

Barrett has been in excellent form this season for the Hurricanes, who top Super Rugby Pacific with seven wins from seven. They face Fijian Drua on Friday, live on Sky Sports.

