Premiership Rugby: Bristol Bears set club record with Newcastle Falcons rout, Sale Sharks hold off Harlequins

A round-up of Sunday's Gallagher Premiership action as Bristol Bears claimed a club-record victory and Sale Sharks won a 10-try thriller.

Bristol Bears 85-14 Newcastle Falcons

Bristol reeled off a fifth successive Premiership victory as they continued their play-off push by demolishing Newcastle at Ashton Gate.

Pat Lam's team scored more than 50 points for the third home game in a row, posting a club-record Premiership win, and they did not disappoint Newcastle's consultant rugby director Steve Diamond, who had compared their all-action style to the Harlem Globetrotters.

Newcastle's 15th league defeat of the season was confirmed with indecent haste as Bristol scored their bonus-point try after just 15 minutes - the fastest Premiership points maximum for 20 years.

They claimed seven first-half touchdowns - Siva Naulago, James Dun, Max Malins, Magnus Bradbury, James Williams, Ellis Genge and Benhard Janse van Rensburg all scored - with fly-half AJ MacGinty adding six conversions.

Further tries followed in the second period for Harry Randall, Kieran Marmion, Jake Heenan, Virimi Vakatawa (2) and Van Rensburg's second - Williams kicked three conversions and Van Rensburg one - while Newcastle posted scores from wing Adam Radwan and fly-half Brett Connon, who also added two conversions.

Bristol's Premiership run-in is not straightforward - Leicester Tigers away, Saracens at home and Harlequins at the Twickenham Stoop - but they are a team high on confidence and could take some stopping in terms of clinching a top-four place.

Sale Sharks 37-31 Harlequins

Arron Reed celebrated a century of appearances with two tries as an entertaining Sale side outwitted Harlequins to win a 10-try thriller.

Captain Ben Curry, openside Sam Dugdale and scrum-half Raffi Quirke all crossed the try line for Alex Sanderson's side as well, with the win giving Sale a serious chance of making the play-offs.

The Manchester club have jumped from eighth to sixth in a tight Premiership table, while the Londoners slipped out of the top four places to fifth.

George Ford kicked three conversions and two penalties for the hosts as well, although Quins did enough to come away with two points.

Two tries from Louis Lynagh, plus one apiece from Cadan Murley - his 50th for the club - Oscar Beard and Luke Northmore along with three conversions, saw Harlequins earn both the try-scoring and losing bonus points.

