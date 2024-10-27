Henry Slade: England centre makes first appearance since July after undergoing shoulder surgery

Henry Slade proved his fitness ahead of England's Autumn Nations Series opener against New Zealand but could not prevent Exeter from suffering a 36-19 Gallagher Premiership loss to Harlequins.

Centre Slade was released early from England's training camp in Girona to make his first appearance since July after undergoing shoulder surgery.

And he ticked all the required boxes during a 55-minute contribution at Sandy Park to suggest he will be a likely starter when England face the All Blacks on Saturday.

"The most important thing was getting back on the pitch and getting into some game scenarios," Slade told TNT Sports.

"You can practice all you want, but nothing emulates a game. You have to put yourself in those compromising positions, making tackles - and with a shoulder that is a big thing. To have some good contacts was a real positive.

"It is an exciting week, a big week for the country. I look forward to putting my best foot forward, and hopefully I am involved."

It is a different story for Exeter, though, as they suffered a sixth successive Premiership loss in one season for the first time since gaining top-flight status 14 years ago.

They are the only team without a Premiership win this term, and despite tries from flanker Ross Vintcent, centre Will Rigg and replacement Ben Hammersley - Slade kicked two conversions - they only led once, and that was early in the first half.

Quins, though, were able to reflect on a bonus-point success despite being without six England squad members as flanker Will Evans claimed two tries, while there were also touchdowns for Rodrigo Isgro, his fellow wing Cadan Murley and centre Oscar Beard, with fly-half Jarrod Evans adding four conversions and a penalty.

Quins dominated early possession and territory, with Isgro making a threatening raid into the Chiefs' 22, and Slade's early work was heavily in a defensive capacity.

Exeter remained firmly on the back foot, and their defence was unlocked after 14 minutes following a strong run by flanker Will Evans, before fly-half Evans sent Beard over for a well-worked try.

The Chiefs needed a response, and they found it just three minutes later as some impressive approach work posed Quins questions for the first time, and Vintcent touched down, with Slade converting.

Back came Quins, though, as they exploited space brilliantly and Isgro ran in from 30 metres, smashing through Olly Woodburn's challenge. Evans' conversion made it 12-7.

Exeter were at sixes and sevens at times in having any idea how to stop Quins' free-flowing approach, and Will Evans added try number three early in the second quarter before Evans' conversion opened up a 12-point lead.

Quins could have been out of sight, such was the ease with which they were breaking tackles and finding space, but Exeter stayed in the fight as Rigg finished strongly and Slade converted.

It sparked Chiefs' best spell of the half, although they were unable to make further inroads and Quins took a 19-14 lead into the interval.

Exeter wing Paul Brown-Bampoe went close to a try inside two minutes of the restart, being tackled into touch at the corner flag, then Quins had a score disallowed from full-back Tyrone Green following a forward pass.

They did not have to wait long to secure a bonus point, though, as Will Evans went over for his second try, and Evans' conversion restored a 12-point gap.

Slade then left the action, and his replacement Hammersley had an immediate impact, scoring Chiefs' third try and keeping themselves in contention approaching the final quarter.

An Evans penalty edged Quins closer to the finishing line, and Exeter could find no further response as Murley's late score left Chiefs to reflect on a miserable run of results before a five-week break from Premiership action.

Exeter boss Rob Baxter put a tick in the box for Slade, saying: "It was good Henry came through. He was probably the last player we wanted to take off, but we had come to a very good agreement with England.

"It was good for England to give him the opportunity to play, and Henry wanted to play, so that worked for both of us.

"For a guy who has been out as long as he has, he looked pretty good. He wasn't faultless, but he is not going to be. He got some good game minutes into him without incident or injury.

"We haven't been able to give him any decent training time in a chunky environment, but he has done really well for us."

