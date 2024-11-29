Gallagher Premiership: Joe Marler farewell gatecrashed as Bristol Bears crush Harlequins

Harlequins said goodbye to Joe Marler and their reputation as one of the Gallagher Premiership's meanest defences this season as irresistible Bristol stormed The Stoop 48-24.

Marler's final match before retirement was a prop's worst nightmare as 10 tries lit up a breathless encounter that saw the Bears issue emphatic confirmation of their status as title contenders.

The 34-year-old made his 286th and last appearance for Harlequins just four weeks after announcing his England career was over and he left the field to a standing ovation in the 48th minute.

When one of the game's biggest characters disappeared down the tunnel Quins were still in contention, but Bristol quickly galloped out of sight in a dominant third quarter decorated by three outstanding tries.

Pat Lam's side were sensational at times, tearing the Premiership's second tightest defence to shreds while powering to the top of the table.

England stars Ellis Genge, Harry Randall, Marcus Smith and Chandler Cunningham-South were missing having been on duty throughout the autumn, but their absence was barely felt on a thrilling night.

Image: The Marler family watch on as a pre-match firework display lights up The Stoop before kick-off

Image: Marler was joined on the pitch at The Stoop by his four young children

Smith may have been missing but his replacement at fly-half Jarrod Evans adopted his understanding with Alex Dombrandt to set up an early try for the Quins No 8.

It was part of an exhilarating start to the game with Bristol setting the pace and after two dynamic attacks they struck with a third that began with a quickly taken line-out inside their own 22 and was finished by Kalaveti Ravouvou in the left corner.

The Bears pounced again three minutes later when scrum-half Kieran Marmion slipped between the tiniest of gaps at a ruck and fed Gabriel Ibitoye who sprinted over the whitewash.

Image: Ex-England prop Marler played 48 minutes against Bristol before leaving the field to a standing ovation

Bristol's high risk, high reward style was their undoing when Cadan Murley picked off a Marmion pass to cross under the posts and they were breached again when Luke Northmore turned over Ravouvou and raced home.

A couple of forward passes put a dent in Quins' ambition and as the interval approached the tempo of the match finally slowed - at least until Bristol went wide to Joe Owen who strode forward and with Ibitoye the intermediary, Marmion touched down.

The home side were dealt a double blow three minutes into the second-half when Simon Kerrod was shown a yellow card for deliberate offside, allowing Bill Mata to round off a slick free-kick strike move.

Image: Bill Mata underscored Bristol's dominance with a second-half try

Image: Bernhard van Rensberg added further gloss to Bristol's victory

When AJ MacGinty added a penalty and Bernhard Janse van Rensberg finished a move he started, Bristol led 38-17.

Santiago Grondona was the next over for the rampant Bears and although Tyrone Green hit back for Harlequins, they had a mountain to climb if they were to reel in the visitors.

It proved to be the impossible task, particularly with Bristol cleverly taking the pace out of the game in the closing stages.

Marler: Time is right to retire

Image: Marler made his 286th and final appearance for Harlequins

Marler told TNT Sports: "I couldn't do it any more emotionally, physically, mentally. After the England announcement, this was inevitable. I'd much rather go out now rather than flog a dead horse for the next six months.

"I actually went out last week, I quit last week, but they said, 'can you come back for one more game because Fin Baxter needs a rest?'. I said I'll come back and say goodbye to the fans. The time is right when you know.

"I'm blown away by the fans here. I've got so many fond memories and it's thanks to them and the boys I've played with. But god I'm ready. I was out there thinking, 'I can't do this'. That first 10 minutes, I was thinking 'this is dark'.

"It's been wonderful. The game has been so good to me considering I've been so bad to it. I've loved every minute of it. It's been great. I guess it's over now."

Newcastle grind out Saracens win to move off bottom

Image: Newcastle Falcons players celebrate victory over Saracens

Newcastle moved off the bottom of the Gallagher Premiership table with a hard-fought 17-12 victory over Saracens at Kingston Park.

Tobias Elliott scored the first try of the evening for Saracens, but Newcastle responded with two of their own after Alex Hearle and Adam Radwan both crossed for the hosts to lead 17-5 at half-time.

A quieter second half saw Sarries begin to push into Newcastle territory and Tom Willis scored a try in the final minutes, but a fantastic defensive display saw Falcons secure their second Premiership win of the season.

