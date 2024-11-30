Gallagher Premiership: Defending champions Northampton suffer shock defeat, Bath return to top of Premiership

Defending champions Northampton suffered their first home league defeat since October 2023 to Gloucester, who claimed revenge for the 14-try mauling in May.

Northampton's director of rugby Phil Dowson bemoaned his side's lack of fight as they were beaten 25-17 by Gloucester.

The defending champions, who won this fixture 90-0 last time, suffered their first home league defeat since October 2023.

Santiago Carreras scored two tries and kicked 10 points as Gloucester made up for their humiliating 14-try defeat at Franklin's Gardens at the end of last season.

Dowson said: "It's hugely disappointing. We were poor in the first half and credit to Gloucester because they were excellent, they got right on top of us and we gave ourselves too much to do in that second half.

"Emotionally we weren't in the right place and Gloucester came here all guns blazing and had a point to prove.

"They proved it, we didn't stand up for the fight and that's probably the most disappointing thing."

One positive for Northampton was England scrum-half Alex Mitchell making his first appearance of the season after recovering from a neck injury.

But they lost England fly-half Fin Smith to a head injury assessment early on while George Hendy was also forced off.

"Alex Mitchell's input was excellent", Dowson added.

"For him to be away for that long and to come back and play so well and have such an impact was great.

"Fin Smith passed his head injury assessment but he couldn't see out of one of his eyes because he got a knee to the eye.

"George Hendy failed his head injury assessment."

Gloucester head coach George Skivington was delighted with his side's display, but victory did not make up for their mauling in May.

"I will never forget that match but I'm not sure winning cancels it out," Skivington said.

"Santi (Carreras) was outstanding today. He showed his world-class pedigree in this game, scoring tries, slotting kicks and it's really good to see him back doing that.

"It was just one of those days where our big names turned up for us, everyone grafted and I'm delighted with the attitude."

Bath edge west country contest over hapless Chiefs

Exeter suffered a seventh successive Gallagher Premiership defeat of the season as Bath regained top spot with a 19-15 victory at the Recreation Ground.

It was not a game that will live long in the memory, but Bath had enough to thwart Exeter and leave them stuck at the Premiership basement.

Flanker Guy Pepper, number eight Miles Reid and replacement hooker Niall Annett scored tries for Bath, with fly-half Finn Russell adding two conversions, although a vastly improved performance will be required in their next game

against Investec Champions Cup opponents La Rochelle.

Exeter often belied their league position as Jacques Vermuelen crossed for a try and Henry Slade kicked a penalty, remaining in the contest until Annett's score 13 minutes from time finished them off, although number eight Greg

Fisilau's 80th-minute effort that Slade converted secured a losing bonus.

Chiefs remain the only side in this season's Premiership without a league win, and they are already a distant 18 points adrift of the play-off places.

Bath, though, have no such worries, nudging west country rivals Bristol into second place without remotely hitting top gear.