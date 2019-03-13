Six Nations considers £500m offer from CVC Capital Partners

Six Nations bosses are keen to maximise revenues

The Six Nations has been offered £500m for a 30 per cent stake in the championship by private equity firm CVC Capital Partners.

CVC secured a 27 per cent share of the Gallagher Premiership for £200m and are also interested in the Guinness PRO 14.

The Six Nations would be their first move into international rugby and the offer has been revealed on the eve of a World Rugby-hosted meeting in Dublin in which the controversial Nations League is to be discussed.

CVC's deal would see the national unions within the Six Nations tournament receive a windfall of investment, but the unions would lose some control of the championship, with CVC then overseeing the tournament's commercial rights.

It is understood the CVC deal is just one of several options being considered to help launch 'Project Light' - the proposal for all the teams in the tournament to pool their commercial revenue.

It has been stressed outside investment is not needed to get 'Project Light' off the ground.

The challenge facing World Rugby on Thursday is to convince the attending Six Nations teams - all tier one sides plus Fiji and Japan will be present - that their plans for an annual global tournament climaxing in a final is more beneficial than the pooled TV rights deal they are negotiating.

England captain Owen Farrell has warned of player welfare concerns over World Rugby's proposed new competition structure

World Rugby chairman Sir Bill Beaumont called Thursday's meeting to discuss the future of the international game amid controversy over plans for a Nations League.

England captain Owen Farrell and Ireland fly-half Johnny Sexton are among the game's biggest names to have warned of serious player welfare and integrity concerns over World Rugby's proposed new competition structure.

A new global season is due to kick off next year, running until 2032, and discussions have taken place about a new Nations League that would combine 12 international sides from both hemispheres in a competition running through summer and autumn and culminating with play-offs and a final.