England not looking for revenge as Scotland head to Twickenham for Six Nations finale

2:23 Scrum coach Neal Hatley said England are not seeking revenge against Scotland Scrum coach Neal Hatley said England are not seeking revenge against Scotland

Scrum coach Neal Hatley says "revenge is a very fragile motivator" as England welcome Scotland in the final weekend of the Six Nations.

The Scots beat Eddie Jones' side at Murrayfield in last year's tournament, sparking a losing streak that saw England finish fifth in the table.

However, Hatley says England have put that result behind them and remain focused on the future.

"Revenge is a very fragile motivator," Hatley told Sky Sports. "We're building towards something.

"It's got nothing to do with what's happened previously; there's been eight or nine Test matches since then.

"Our aim is to make Twickenham a tough place for everybody to come to play, so it will be no different on the weekend."

Neal Hatley says England will not allow other results to distract them

England started this year's tournament by beating defending champions Ireland in Dublin, and were on track for a Grand Slam before falling to Wales in the third round. Despite that defeat, Eddie Jones' team could still be crowned champions if they beat Scotland and Wales lose to Ireland at the Principality Stadium.

Hatley says England have moved on from the Wales result and are relieved that it has not dented their title ambitions.

"You always want to be playing for first place. What's happened has happened, we've got to make sure we just push that to the back of our minds which we've been doing, and have done, and just make sure we focus all our attention on Scotland.

"It's great to be heading into the final weekend of the Championship with everything to play for."

0:44 Tom Curry says the fact that Scotland have not won at Twickenham since 1983 will count for nothing on Saturday Tom Curry says the fact that Scotland have not won at Twickenham since 1983 will count for nothing on Saturday

Hatley declined to predict a winner in Cardiff, and says the outcome has not been a point of discussion in the England camp.

"I'm not much of a bookmaker," said the former prop forward. "We're just worrying about what we can do.

"Anything could happen there. For us the most important thing is that we just focus on what we've got to do here."

England's game is the last of this year's tournament, so they will know what they require by the time they run out, but the 49-year-old says he will not allow it to distract him from preparations.

"If some of those people want to listen they can listen; I don't think you should make any special change.

"It's irrelevant really, we've got absolutely no control over what happens so for me it will be making sure that we put all our concentration and our focus on getting ready for Scotland."