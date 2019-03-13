Will Greenwood's Rugby Podcast: Six Nations takeover, Emily Scarratt & Elliot Daly

Rupert Cox and Will Greenwood chat Six Nations takeover talk and hear from Emily Scarratt and Elliot Daly on the latest podcast...

Wednesday brought the news that the Six Nations has been offered £500m for a 30 per cent stake in the championship by private equity firm CVC Capital Partners - our duo discuss this first up.

After that, we'll chat exclusively to England Women's Emily Scarratt with the Red Roses on the verge of Grand Slam glory this weekend.

England Women vs Scotland Women Live on

A Six Nations preview follows that on the pod as our team discuss England vs Scotland, and the merits of the Scots 'going after Kyle Sinckler', as well as Ireland potentially targeting the Wales lineout in Cardiff.

We'll also hear from England full-back Elliot Daly exclusively from Pennyhill, as he chats to Sky Sports News ahead of the weekend.

And finally, Greenwood and Cox will review the latest from the Premiership, with a certain Danny Cipriani getting some attention...

Click here to listen to all of that and more in the latest episode of Will Greenwood's Rugby Podcast and to subscribe!