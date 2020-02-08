South Africa joining Six Nations 'not discussed', tournament organisers say

South Africa won the 2019 World Cup, but there have been 'no discussions' about them joining the Six Nations

There have been "no discussions" about South Africa joining the Six Nations, the tournament organiser has told Sky Sports News.

A report on Saturday in the Daily Mail claimed that negotiations had been taking place to see the Springboks entered into the annual Test tournament in 2024.

However, a Six Nations spokesperson told Sky Sports News: "Six Nations Council has had no discussions regarding South Africa's inclusion in the tournament."

South Africa currently play in the southern hemisphere's Rugby Championship, along with Australia, New Zealand and Argentina.

The Six Nations has run as its current format since 2000, when Italy were added to the previously named Five Nations.

South Africa are the current world champions, beating England 32-12 in last November's final in Japan.