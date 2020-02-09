Six Nations: Team of the week

Emily Scarratt becomes England Women's leading point scorer

Find out who makes it into our XV this week as the best from the second week of Six Nations action combine...

15. Emily Scott (England Women)

1:02 Emily Scott felt that England coped well with the difficult conditions as they beat Scotland 53-0 in their rearranged Six Nations match. Emily Scott felt that England coped well with the difficult conditions as they beat Scotland 53-0 in their rearranged Six Nations match.

A mention for Ireland's Jordan Larmour but Red Roses full-back Scott gets the plaudits this week. Scored some great tries, plus a couple of assists. Showed some creative play and great skills in really tough conditions.

14. Andrew Conway (Ireland)

Andrew Conway dives over to score Ireland's fourth try despite the tackle of Johnny McNicholl of Wales

Conway is the form wing in Irish rugby and was unfortunate not to receive the man-of-the-match award. He made three line breaks against Wales, kicked intelligently and fully deserved his late try that clinched the bonus point.

13. Emily Scarratt (England Women)

HISTORY 🌹



The moment @EmilyScarratt became the Red Roses record point scorer.



Watch LIVE on @SkySports Main Event. pic.twitter.com/4MoVD8rMDi — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) February 10, 2020

Another impressive showing for Scarratt! She seems to have that rare time on the ball combined with a smart rugby brain. Created tries for Jess Breach and Abby Scott in appalling conditions. Her 13 points with the boot saw her surpass Katy Daley-Mclean as England Women's highest ever points scorer on 539. Robbie Henshaw unlucky to miss out.

12. Bundee Aki (Ireland)

Nothing fancy from Aki, just a solid strong showing that - along with Henshaw - caused all sorts of problems for the Wales defence.

11. Abby Dow (England Women)

Abby Dow attacks for the Red Roses

A brace of tries for Dow including a quite superb solo effort. Kept the Scotland defence guessing and was always busy. Tough conditions for a winger to play in but was always dangerous with ball in hand and solid in defence.

10. Johnny Sexton (Ireland)

The fly-half mixed his game up nicely to keep the Wales defence guessing and looked to enjoy Ireland's wider attacking game. Sexton carried into contact on numerous occasions and also impressed in defence, making 14 tackles.

9. Antoine Dupont (France)

A quick-thinking player who has plenty of pace as well. Showed off all his skills against Italy including some wonderful passing.

Antoine Dupont breaks for France

1. Ellis Genge (England)

Which was more impressive - Genge's try-scoring cameo off the bench or his post-match interview?

Genge dives over to score the decisive and only try

Introduced with 24 minutes remaining, the Leicester loosehead helped England gain the ascendancy in the scrum and then barged over for the match-winning try.

2. Jamie George (England)

Superb 80-minute display. While Scotland completely lost their way at the line-out, George defied the elements to find a team-mate with 10 of his 12 throws.

The Saracen was a rock in defence, making 19 tackles and missing none.

3. Tadhg Furlong (Ireland)

Tadhg Furlong is congratulated after scoring Ireland's second try against Wales

Ireland's scrum looked in trouble early doors but Furlong helped them gain dominance as the game wore on. He also chipped in with 12 tackles and bagged his fourth try since the beginning of 2019, more than any other prop in Test rugby.

Zander Fagerson also deserves a mention for a strong shift against England. The Scotland scrum crumbled following his substitution.

4. Maro Itoje (England)

The lock produced a much-improved display after the disappointing showing in Paris. Itoje made a team-leading 22 tackles and won three defensive turnovers in energy-sapping conditions.

Alun Wyn Jones looks to offload for Wales

5. Alun Wyn Jones (Wales)

Another outstanding display by the Wales captain, who led by example with 22 tackles. Jones' offloading game also caused Ireland problems, his lovely give-and-go with Dan Biggar creating a try for Tomos Williams.

6. Jake Polledri (Italy)

There's no danger of the Gloucester man losing his starting place to accommodate Sergio Parisse for a Roman farewell. Polledri was outstanding against France, making a lung-busting 26 tackles. He was also a threat with ball in hand, making 71 metres from 11 carries and throwing a couple of offloads for good measure.

England’s Sam Underhill is tackled by Scotland’s Adam Hastings

7. Sam Underhill (England)

The openside produced a man-of-the-match display at Murrayfield, winning three turnovers and making 15 tackles as England dominated the collisions. Mention for Justin Tipuric.

8. CJ Stander (Ireland)

CJ Stander carries against Wales

Stander was Ireland's turnover king, winning three defensive turnovers at crucial moments when his team were under the cosh. A late sin-binning failed to overshadow another eye-catching performance. Just edges Gregory Alldritt to the No 8 jersey.