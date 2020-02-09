Ellis Genge: England prop admits to arguments with Eddie Jones

Ellis Genge won his 16th England cap under Eddie Jones at Murrayfield on Saturday

Ellis Genge says he has exchanged sharp words with Eddie Jones after taking exception to criticism from England's head coach.

Prop Genge came off the bench to score England's 70th-minute try that sealed a 13-6 victory over Scotland in Saturday's Six Nations clash in Edinburgh, that saw them regain the Calcutta Cup for the first time since 2017.

The 24-year-old Leicester forward, who won his 16th cap at Murrayfield, admits he has had his differences with Jones, who gave him his Test debut in 2016.

"I was quite lucky. I got my cap in 2016 after playing minimal minutes in the Premiership and I thought 'here we go, I'm an England player'. And I told Eddie that," Genge said.

"I thought I was ready for it and I wasn't. I got made aware of that last year when we played Scotland at home and we were 30 points up and ended up drawing 38-38.

"We've had our spats. We've had our arguments about what he thinks is going bad and what is going good. You take that stuff personally" Ellis Genge on Eddie Jones

"We went away and Eddie picked my game apart. I threw a pass out the back for the try that drew the game, but I also missed some tackles that got them back into the game.

"I wasn't fit enough back then, but I went away and worked on my game relentlessly.

Ellis Genge said calls for Eddie Jones to be removed were premature after England won 13-6 over Scotland in the Six Nations

"He's been a very harsh critic of mine behind closed doors and I appreciate that. I need that.

"We've had our spats. We've had our arguments about what he thinks is going bad and what is going good. You take that stuff personally.

"If you don't, you are probably in the wrong line of work. But it's been good for me. I've gone away and worked on my game and it's come to fruition.

Genge dives over to score the decisive and only try against Scotland

"I'm by no means the finished article. I'm just looking forward to getting better and I'm happy under Eddie."

Six Nations officials, meanwhile, are speaking to the Scottish and English unions after England's head of performance Neil Craig was struck by a plastic beer bottle as the players and backroom staff entered the stadium.

Genge protested against what he believes is the hypocrisy of hostility being acceptable at Murrayfield.

"I'll tell you for a fact, if that happened at Twickenham - which it never does - we'd be getting called 'English this and English that, can't believe the lack of respect from the English, X, Y and Z'," he said.

"But it happens away at Murrayfield and everyone is happy about it, saying 'it's good for the game'."