Six Nations probe after England coach Neil Craig hit by bottle before Scotland match

Neil Craig (left) is Eddie Jones' right-hand man at England

Six Nations organisers are investigating after Eddie Jones claimed a bottle was thrown at a member of England's backroom staff before Saturday's Calcutta Cup match.

Neil Craig, the RFU's head of elite performance and Jones' right-hand man, was struck on the head by a plastic bottle as the team arrived at Murrayfield.

However, video footage on social media suggests the strong winds may have been to blame, with a bottle landing on the team bus before being blown off.

Scottish Rugby said an apology had been given to the England team manager but said "there is no evidence the bottle was thrown or intended to hit any individual".

Craig was unhurt by the incident.

England lifted the Calcutta Cup for the first time since 2017 after defeating Scotland 13-6 in appalling conditions, but Jones was unhappy with the hostile reception his side received.

As a tense 138th meeting between the old rivals unfolded in treacherous swirling wind and rain, Owen Farrell was subjected to repeated booing while taking kicks at goal.

Ellis Genge says calls for Jones to be removed were premature after England beat Scotland 13-6

Jones had braced England for a "niggly" fixture in Edinburgh and the head coach was not disappointed at the end of a week in which aggressive language was exchanged between players.

"We weren't expecting beer bottles to be thrown at us, so that's a pretty good trick," said Jones.

"That's a pretty good achievement isn't it, throwing beer bottles, You have to be pretty brave to throw a beer bottle. Neil has a hard head, I know that, and there is not much inside it!"