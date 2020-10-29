Six Nations: Matteo Minozzi recalled by Italy for England clash

Matteo Minozzi has been brought in to start for Italy at full-back vs England

Matteo Minozzi has been recalled by Italy for Saturday's clash with England as the Azzurri chase a first win of this year's Guinness Six Nations.

The Wasps full-back missed last weekend's 50-17 loss to Ireland, having featured for his club in their Premiership final defeat to Exeter at Twickenham.

Italy head coach Franco Smith has brought Minozzi straight back in though, replacing Jayden Hayward at full-back.

That switch is the only change Italy have made, with Smith keeping faith with talented young fly-half Paolo Garbisi after an encouraging debut last weekend, during which he finished with a maiden international try.

He is joined at half-back by Marcello Violi, while Carlo Canna and Luca Morisi join forces in the centres.

The Azzurri's other try-scorer from last weekend's defeat in Dublin, Edoardo Padovani, keeps his place on the right wing and forms a back three with Mattia Bellini and full-back Minozzi.

Hooker Luca Bigi is once again given the captain's armband and is sandwiched between props Danilo Fischetti and Giosue Zilocchi, while Marco Lazzaroni and Niccolo Cannone start in the second row.

Sebastian Negri and Braam Steyn will play at flanker, while Jake Polledri continues at No.8.

There is one further change on the bench for Italy, with Guglielmo Palazzani replacing Callum Braley.

"In Ireland we saw flashes of our game and something positive, but we are aware that we have a lot of work ahead of us," Smith said.

"We are a young team that wants to emerge. We continue on our way to build a precise identity "

Italy, already condemned to bottom place again, have lost their last 26 Six Nations matches, stretching back five years and meet an England side who will be champions if they win and the result of France vs Ireland goes their way.

Italy: 15 Matteo Minozzi, 14 Edoardo Padovani, 13 Luca Morisi, 12 Carlo Canna, 11 Mattia Bellini, 10 Paolo Garbisi, 9 Marcello Violi, 8 Jake Polledri, 7 Braam Steyn, 6 Sebastian Negri, 5 Niccolo Cannone, 4 Marco Lazzaroni, 3 Giosue Zilocchi, 2 Luca Bigi, 1 Danilo Fischetti

Replacements: 16 Gianmarco Lucchesi, 17 Simone Ferrari, 18 Pietro Ceccarelli, 19 David Sisi, 20 Johan Meyer, 21 Maxime Mbanda, 22 Guglielmo Palazzani, 23 Federico Mori.