England vs Scotland Six Nations 2021: Owen Farrell backs Ollie Lawrence to thrive at Twickenham

England skipper Owen Farrell has backed Ollie Lawrence (right) in his head-to-head with Cameron Redpath vs Scotland

England captain Owen Farrell is excited by the prospect of a ringside seat when two inside-centres of rich promise and contrasting styles collide in England's Guinness Six Nations clash with Scotland.

Ollie Lawrence will make his first championship start at Twickenham on Saturday after being entrusted with the task of using his power to propel Eddie Jones' men over the midfield gainline.

Opposite him will be Cameron Redpath, the creative 21-year-old son of former Scotland captain Bryan whose national allegiance is now decided nearly three years after he withdrew from England's tour to South Africa with a knee injury.

Lawrence and Redpath played in the same England U20 side together, but Farrell insists their friendship will be forgotten for 80 minutes on Saturday.

"They're two good young players," said Farrell, who has been picked at fly-half in place of George Ford.

"I've met Cameron but I've not been around him too much. From what I've seen of him he's a brilliant player. He'll be a big threat for them and hopefully Ollie will be for us.

Cameron Redpath starts for Scotland, having been picked in an England squad in 2018

"As friends you get competitive. If one gets a chance to get one up on his mate, they'll let him know about it afterwards. I'm sure they'll be competitive."

Lawrence won his three caps last autumn, showing promise as a carrier in the absence of Manu Tuilagi, who will miss the entire Six Nations because of an Achilles injury.

The 21-year-old Worcester back is described as a "project player" by head coach Eddie Jones, but Farrell believes he already has the ability to leave an impression on Scotland's defence.

"Ollie is destructive. He hits hard, he runs hard and causes defences problems. He has got good feet as well. He is sharp," Farrell said.

"We want him to do what he's good at. We want him to get into the game in the way he has done for his club and he has shown in the Premiership and shown us in training.

Lawrence is making his home Six Nations debut at Twickenham, having made his Test debut against Italy in October

"It's a fairly simple case of him doing what he does well and that's how we will see the best of him."

In the Scotland ranks, head coach Gregor Townsend has selector George Turner at hooker with both Fraser Brown and Stuart McInally out injured with neck injuries.

The Glasgow hooker will face England for the first time when he wins his 13th cap in Scotland's opening match of the tournament at Twickenham, but Townsend has backed him to show no fear.

"George is another one of those fearless players we have in our squad," Townsend said.

Gregor Townsend has backed 'fearless' hooker George Turner to shine at Twickenham

"He will take on anybody defensively, loves chopping down big players and running hard with ball in hand.

"He's got other jobs to do around the set-piece, he has got some experienced players in the scrum and line-out to make that process as smooth as possible, but we look forward to seeing George putting in his big tackles and also getting hand on ball.

"I thought he had a very good autumn and when he's had opportunities at Glasgow in the past, he has played really well."