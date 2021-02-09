Mako Vunipola, Kyle Sinckler called up to England Six Nations squad

Tighthead prop Kyle Sinckler is back in the England squad ahead of the weekend's Test vs Italy

Eddie Jones has made two changes to his England squad for the 2021 Six Nations, with prop dup Mako Vunipola and Kyle Sinckler added to a 28-man squad ahead of their match against Italy.

Saracens loosehead Vunipola had been absent due to an Achilles injury, while Bristol tighthead Kyle Sinckler had been left out after his suspension for swearing at a referee.

As a result of the two alterations, Exeter Chiefs tighthead Harry Williams and Wasps loosehead Tom West have returned to their clubs.

Mako Vunipola has also joined up following a spell out injured

Having lost to Scotland at Twickenham for the first time since 1983 at the weekend, England now turn their attentions to a home clash against Italy on Saturday.

England have never lost to the Azzurri, with Italy having begun their 2021 Six Nations campaign with a heavy 50-10 loss to France in Rome.

England's updated 28-man 2021 Six Nations squad

Backs (12): Elliot Daly, Anthony Watson, Max Malins, Jonny May, Paolo Odogwu, Henry Slade, Ollie Lawrence, Owen Farrell, George Ford, Ben Youngs, Dan Robson, Harry Randall.

Forwards (16): Beno Obano, Ellis Genge, Mako Vunipola, Will Stuart, Kyle Sinckler, Jamie George, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Maro Itoje, Charlie Ewels, Jonny Hill, Courtney Lawes, Tom Curry, Sam Underhill, Mark Wilson, Billy Vunipola, Ben Earl.

Shadow Squad (11): Charlie Atkinson, Ali Crossdale, Tom Dunn, George Furbank, Joe Heyes, Jonathan Joseph, Joe Marchant, George Martin, Alex Mitchell, Jacob Umaga, Jack Willis.

England's remaining 2021 Six Nations fixtures: