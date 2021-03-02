British and Irish Lions team selector: Which players impressed in Six Nations Round three?

Who would you pick in a British and Irish Lions XV after the weekend's Six Nations? Have your say with our team selector below...

After Six Nations Round 3, pick your British and Irish Lions XV from the players performing for the four home nations.

Wales beat England at the Principality Stadium in controversial circumstances, while Ireland comfortably dispatched of Italy in Rome. Scotland had no game in Round 3 due an outbreak of coronavirus within the France squad.

Lions head coach Warren Gatland was an interested spectator, but who would make it into your potential Lions XV to face the world champion Springboks? Have your say with our team selector below...

After each round of the 2021 Six Nations, we will have a brand new team selector for you to have your weekly say on the standouts, with players added and removed based on their involvement.

