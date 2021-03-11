Max Malins, Charlie Ewels, Luke Cowan-Dickie brought in for England vs France Six Nations Test

Max Malins will start his first ever Test for England, replacing Elliot Daly at full-back

Eddie Jones has made major changes to his starting England XV to face France in the Six Nations on Saturday, as Max Malins, Charlie Ewels and Luke Cowan-Dickie are named to start.

Bristol back Malins replaces Elliot Daly at full-back in his first ever Test start, while Bath lock Charlie Ewels starts in place of Exeter's Jonny Hill alongside Maro Itoje.

Ewels has only started one Six Nations match in his career before now - the corresponding fixture last year against France that England lost 24-17 in Paris.

At hooker, Jamie George - like Daly and Hill - moves onto the replacements bench, as Exeter's Cowan-Dickie starts.

England: 15 Max Malins, 14 Anthony Watson, 13 Henry Slade, 12 Owen Farrell, 11 Jonny May, 10 George Ford, 9 Ben Youngs; 1 Mako Vunipola, 2 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 3 Kyle Sinckler, 4 Maro Itoje, 5 Charlie Ewels, 6 Mark Wilson, 7 Tom Curry, 8 Billy Vunipola.

Replacements: 16 Jamie George, 17 Ellis Genge, 18 Will Stuart, 19 Jonny Hill, 20 Ben Earl, 21 Dan Robson, 22 Ollie Lawrence, 23 Elliot Daly.

More to follow...