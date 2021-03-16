Henry Slade a doubt for England's Six Nations clash against Ireland, says Ed Robinson

Henry Slade is a doubt for the climax to England's Six Nations campaign against Ireland on Saturday because of a calf injury, coach Ed Robinson has confirmed.

Slade sustained the lower leg injury in training on Monday and a decision on his availability for the round-five clash at the Aviva Stadium is expected on Tuesday.

The strides taken by England in attack during the last two games have brought out the best in the Exeter Chiefs man, who has forged an improving centre partnership with Owen Farrell.

Slade suffered a lower leg injury in England training on Monday

England have called Harlequins back Joe Marchant into camp as cover for Slade, but if he fails to recover in time then Ollie Lawrence or Paolo Odogwu are most likely to benefit by filling the vacancy in midfield.

"The way Henry works off the ball is second to none. The way he puts himself in a position to attack and defend is brilliant," said England skills coach Robinson.

"The way he sprints to chase kicks is phenomenal and that is a massive part of his game. He's a big driver in that for us.

"Joe is a fantastic player because of the way he works on and off the ball. His skill set on the ball and the way he supports are both excellent."

Harlequins centre Joe Marchant has been called into the squad

After disappointing defeats to Scotland at home and Wales away in the championship, England responded in strong fashion on Saturday courtesy of a 23-20 victory over France at Twickenham in Round 4.

A Maro Itoje try with just three minutes remaining denied France a first Twickenham victory for 14 years, and also ended Les Bleus' Grand Slam dreams.

Eddie Jones' team complete their 2021 campaign with a trip to Dublin on Saturday, with Ireland having experienced a mixed campaign also.

England skills coach Ed Robinson was speaking to media on Tuesday

Andy Farrell's side have suffered defeats away to Wales and at home to France, but have since beaten Italy in Dublin and Scotland at Murrayfield.

"There's a good feeling in camp because we feel like we performed well, but we also feel like we're nowhere near our best. So there's a real hunger and drive to get better every day to perform to our best," Robinson added.

"We got really good go-forward with the forwards against France and we'd just like to be able to go and finish a few more of the opportunities off.

"We know Ireland will be well prepared for the game. And we know that they'll be physical because it's a massive game."

On Monday, Ireland announced pair James Ryan and Garry Ringrose have been ruled out of Saturday's Test due to concussion and an ankle injury respectively.

James Ryan will be missing for Ireland due to failing a HIA

With the summer's British and Irish Lions series vs South Africa on the horizon, players from both England and Ireland will be going all out to impress at the Aviva Stadium.